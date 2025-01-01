Fitness Equipment to Keep You In Shape for 2025

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

New year, new you! Stay on track with your fitness resolutions with the help of some new at-home workout equipment. You won't have to worry about trekking to the gym multiple times a week when you have everything you need in the comfort of your own home.

From exercise bikes and dumbbell sets to portable treadmills and yoga mats, we've got everything you need to reach your goals in 2025!

Kick off the New Year with a cycling class right from the comfort of your own home with the Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike !

The iconic exercise bike allows you to build your own workout, no matter what your skill level is, and comes equipped with a 24" HD touchscreen, allowing you to follow guided classes or just stream your favorite show. Its compact size also means it'll work in small spaces and can be stored easily -- it only needs the same amount of space as a small yoga mat!

One happy customer wrote: "The Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike has truly transformed my fitness routine, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. This bike is not just a piece of exercise equipment; it's a comprehensive fitness experience that has exceeded my expectations in every way."

Keep on top of your fitness goals with the Fitbit Inspire 3 .

This wearable health and fitness tracker looks like a smartwatch but also helps you keep an eye on what's going on with your body -- from your workout heart rate to your sleep quality. It tracks your daily step count, has 20+ exercise modes and will even send you reminders to get moving. It also helps manage stress levels and has an app to guide you mindfulness sessions for when you’re feeling uptight.

"Very happy with the Fitbit Inspire 3. Absolutely worth the price!! I love the size of the device, it's not bulky and it fits comfortably. I use it to track health, fitness, and sleep. The battery lasts a long time. Love that it comes with 6 months FitBit Premium membership app," one five-star reviewer writer.

Getting started with weightlifting has never been so easy with this 4-in-1 Multifunctional Adjustable Dumbbell Set .

With just one set, these weights can transform from barbells to kettlebells to dumbbells, allowing you a diversified weight training regime. With its detachable design, the weight can constantly be adjusted depending on whether you're just starting out or are already pumping some major iron. Available in a variety of different weight ranges, this set is sure to get you building muscle in no time.

A happy customer shared: "Exactly what I needed. As a 54 yr old female, I appreciate the fact that they’re not intimidating. I got the 50 lb weights which was all I needed. The grip is very comfortable. I love the versatility and quick and easy changeability from barbell to dumbbell and kettlebell functions."

Make the world your gym with Bala Bangles Wrist & Ankle Weights .

Whether you're at a pilates class, on your hot girl walk, or just running errands, these 1 lb weights easily strap on to your wrists or ankles to add a little resistance to your day. No matter what your age or your fitness goals, these weights are a great addition workout.

"These are great to wear while walking to get a little extra push. The velcro is very sturdy and they don’t move around. They are also pretty comfortable. Much better than others on the market and worth the extra price," one five-star reviewer shared.

This Portable Workout Equipment System can do it all!

You'll never have to make the trek to the gym again with this compact fitness system in your home. It includes a foldable push up board, which allows you to specifically target your desired muscle groups, as well as resistance bands and an ab roller wheel. The entire system makes getting in a variety of exercises easy and is great for both beginners and those who are already avid gym-goers.

"This is definitely worth every dollar. $40 and you can workout your hamstrings, chests, calves, arms, buttocks, abs, and way more. Millions of workouts you can do with this. It comes with so much. It's super easy to travel with. Easy to assemble. Good quality. It's perfect," wrote one happy buyer.

Hit that 10,000 steps a day goal with this compact Walking Pad Treadmill .

Take a stroll or go for a jog from the comfort of your own home with this treadmill powered by an ultra-quiet but powerful motor. With the capacity to hold as much as 300 lbs, comfortably walk or jog up to 3.8 mph -- with no fear of slipping thanks to the 5-layer anti-slip running belt design. Keep track of your workout with the simple LED screen which displays speed, time, distance, and calories.

One customer wrote: "Treadmill with gym-like performance and configured for easy storage. The quality far exceeded my expectations, I can feel the impact of the workout on my legs, it’s sturdy enough that I'm comfortable running on it. It's especially easy to install a tablet and watch videos while exercising, it runs perfectly, it’s quiet, the belt runs smoothly, and it has all the features of a treadmill. The display is clear and easy to read. I would recommend it to anyone who asks!"

Keep your gym equipment organized with this Home Gym Storage Weight Rack .

This sturdy multi-functional rack can bear up to 380 lbs and is perfect for a variety of equipment, from kettlebells to dumbbells and even foam rollers. It also has a side basket for yoga mats and towels as well as side hooks for fitness bands and rollers. Plus, it's on wheels making it easy to transport around your home or gym.

"This weight rack is fantastic! It's sturdy, well-built, and holds all my weights perfectly without taking up too much space. The compact design is great for organizing my home gym, and the assembly was super easy. It keeps everything neat and accessible, making my workouts much more efficient. Highly recommend for anyone looking to keep their fitness area tidy and organized!" one happy customer shared.

In the new year, begin your yoga journey with the help of this Yoga Set For Beginners .

This kit includes a large, non-slip mat that provides excellent grip and stability, keeping you in place even during the most intense workouts. It also has thick cushioning, offering buffer protection for your spine, hips, knees and elbows when you’re on the floor. The set also includes other essentials like a yoga strap for stretching, two yoga blocks for support, resistance bands, door anchor, and booty bands.

"My wife lives this set very much. There is everything you need for starting yoga. The items are of great quality. My wife loved that the yoga mat was thick," one reviewer wrote.

Improve your post-workout recovery time with this LifePro Near Infrared & Red Light Therapy Torch .

This tiny and lightweight device uses 3 wavelengths of red light and near infrared therapy to help alleviate muscle and joint discomfort. Simply turn the torch on and direct the device towards specific target areas for just three minutes a day.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Both my husband and I were skeptical of using infrared lights, but figured nothing else had been very effective. It's helped with my husband’s foot issues (plantar fasciitis), as well as helping me to recover from shoulder surgery. Not sure what we’ll try it on next, but thinking whatever it is, it might benefit from use!"

Enhance your workout with the LifePro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine !

This fitness device has endless benefits for the body which works by creating vibrations that encourage muscle contraction and activation. In turn, it helps tone muscles, improve metabolism, and stimulates lymphatic drainage. Plus, use it in tandem with your workout to enhance the benefits of exercise and burn extra calories.

"I admit I am a 'very mature' young lady and find it challenging to find a gym I like. When I saw this advertised, I knew I had to have it! It is solid and I feel it is another great product by LifePro. I can balance on it, jiggle on it, massage on it and do exercises on it. I am losing all that jiggly stuff that is hard to get rid of when 'mature.' Try this machine. It is so worth it!" a happy customer wrote.

Work on your fitness even when you’re not at the gym with this Trideer Yoga Ball Chair .

Swap out your regular office chair for this yoga ball which will help improve your sitting posture, strengthen your core muscles and reduce lower back pain. This heavy duty inflatable sits on a base to keep it from moving and can hold up to 330 lbs. It also includes a hand pump for easy inflation.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I use this chair every day as my main desk chair. Sitting in regular desk chairs has always caused me back issues. Since I started using this chair, I have been sitting up straighter, and my lower back pain has gone away. I also use it for occasional exercise. It is easy to set up and simple to move around if needed. I recommended it to a friend, and now they have one as well. It's a great product."