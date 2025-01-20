TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The chilly temperatures are here to stay for the next few months ... and while you're getting bundled up, you're gonna want to be comfy, too!

There's no better time than to add some cozy pieces to your wardrobe, from super soft knit sweaters to plush hats that'll definitely keep you warm.

Whether you're running errands ... watching a movie or working from home ... we've gathered up some of our top picks for staying cozy this winter. Plus, it's all available on Amazon, so these snuggly pieces are sure to be in your closet in no time.

You'll be looking cute and feeling cozy in this Volcom Women's Squared Off Hoodie .

This loose-fitting pullover mixes comfort with style, featuring all-over square quilted detailing and a scalloped side opening.

Available in dark grey, it also has functional welt pockets at the waist as well as tonal snaps to button up for extra warmth. Plus, its extra large three panel hood will keep your head toasty and covered up.

This PRETTYGARDEN Women's Knit Cardigan is about to become a staple in your wardrobe.

It's the perfect layering piece for colder weather, keeping you comfortable while also looking put together. With a structured fit, this comfy button down sweater is true to size and won’t look bulky when layered over t-shirts or long sleeves. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors including navy blue, army green and wine red.

One happy customer wrote: “I like everything about this cardigan, it’s definitely worth 5 stars. Where do I start? Fit is perfect for me. I’m a medium and this sweater is true to size, not bulky or frumpy. I can wear this with so many outfits making this cardigan so versatile. Great price point, happy with the quality ... Highly recommend this cardigan!”

Add a pop of color to your closet with the Saodimallsu Women’s Striped Cropped Sweater .

This cute half-zip pullover features an all-over stripe print and fun color blocking throughout. It can be zipped up all the way to showcase the high neck collar or can be left unzipped for a more casual look. The drop shoulder design ensures a loose, comfortable fit, ensuring you’ll be cozy while looking so stylish.

One customer raved: “I am even happier with the look of this pullover sweater than I was expecting. The color combination and pattern are really well done, and look even better than the pictures. It’s warm and fits just right…Overall, I’m super happy with this pullover - it’s a bit different and totally cute, exactly what I was hoping for!”

Elevate your look with The Drop Women’s Ashlyn Ribbed Sweater Maxi Dress .

If you want to be comfortable but still look put together, this maxi dress is for you. Although it’s a body-hugging fit, it’s made from super soft, stretchy ribbed knit, ensuring you’ll be comfy all day. Available in grey, black and taupe, this piece can be dressed up or down -- so you can wear it to the office or out for date night!

“This dress is so comfortable and complimentary. It hides what needs to be hidden and maintains your shape. I mean, it feels like cashmere. It goes with virtually everything. It is easy to dress up or down. It was my go-to this fall and winter. I wore it with leather jackets, trench coats, and bomber jackets, with sneakers, flats, boots. The amount of wear you get out of this dress is insane,” one happy customer shared.

The Drop Women's Grayson Turtleneck Sweater is a piece you need to add to your closet!

If you're looking for a versatile sweater that'll keep you warm all winter long, this drop-shoulder turtleneck will be the perfect fit. Available in a variety of colors, this ribbed knit features an extended hemline to cover your hips and thighs as well as a fashionable side slit to add a bit of a chic detail.

One reviewer shared: “I’m obsessed with these turtlenecks. I originally bought it in black and then ordered in white. They feel very high quality and are so soft and comfortable, they’re also very flattering! Turtlenecks are either really baggy or too tight and show every lump and bump but it’s well fitted and loose where it needs to be”

Show off your style in the florence by mills Women’s Foldover Waistband Wide Leg Pant , designed by Millie Bobby Brown.

These trendy flare knit pants are made from super soft fabric that’s just as cozy as sweatpants -- but so much more fashionable. It features a ribbed waistband that can be worn folded or unfolded, offering the versatility of high rise or low rise.

The ballerina-core inspired bottoms also have long-length legs that look great whether you’re wearing platform shoes or flats!

Show a little skin in the florence by mills Women’s Crop Turtleneck Sweater .

This cozy piece is crafted with a chunky knit and a cute tulip back detail. With a cropped hemline, it can be worn with lowrise jeans for a flirty look or can be paired with a high waisted bottom if you’re wanting to be more conservative.

Available in a variety of colors, these sweaters all pair perfectly with other florence by mills pieces.

You’ll be so cozy all season long in this Volcom Women’s Yassified Cropped Sweater .

This boxy pullover features a super soft plush knit with allover fuzzy detailing. Crafted with a round neckline, dropped shoulders, and blouson sleeves, you’ll be looking stylish while also being so snug.

Available in grey blue, this sweater will match with so many things you already have in your wardrobe.

UGG’s cozy shearling fabric isn’t just for your shoes! You can wear it on your head with the UGG Women’s UGGFluff Scalloped Ha t .

This trendy bucket hat features a flat crown and downturned brim as well as UGG’s signature fluffy teddy material all throughout. In addition to the plush faux sherpa fleece, this hat also has a playful crocheted scallop trim and comes in a variety of colors and sizes.

One customer shared, “This soft faux fur winter hat is a fantastic choice for the cold season. Its design is cute and stylish, and it looks great with any outfit. Plus, it is incredibly soft and comfortable to wear, providing warmth and style. I definitely recommend it for those looking for a cozy and fashionable accessory.”

Keep your feet cozy even when you’re in the snow with the Merrell Women’s Hut Moc 2 Quilted Boots !

These snow boots will keep you warm on the coldest days thanks to its synthetic lightweight, low bulk insulation. Whether you’re trekking through snow or just running errands, these shoes are guaranteed to be comfy -- while also helping the environment. Made from primarily recycled materials, the BLOOM performance foam is crafted of algae biomass, transforming green water into clean water in the process.