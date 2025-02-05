O'Shea Jackson Jr. Sends Message To Luka Doncic After Viral Trade Reaction

Play video content TMZSports.com

O'Shea Jackson Jr. was all basketball fans Saturday night -- pure shock -- as the actor's reaction to the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade went viral. Days later, the longtime Lakers fan has a message for the 25-year-old future Hall of Famer!

"Luka, brother, let me tell you what Lakers fans, what L.A. needs from you, all right?" Jackson Jr. told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show. "They tell us that you can't get in shape. Tell them. They tell us that you don't play defense. Show them. They said that you were expendable, that you weren't worth it. You aren't worth it? Show them, please."

"They sent you to the greatest franchise in the NBA to go play with your favorite player. Show them. Please show them the mistake that they made by letting a monster named Luka Doncic, go. You do that, you and L.A. will get along just fine. It's showtime, baby!"

O'Shea also sent a message to Davis on X.

The thing that stings about losing Anthony Davis to some of us. (See that word “Some” if that’s not you. I’m not talking to you. That’s how that works.)



Is not just the whole “we won a chip with him”. It’s that fact that we went to battle for him. All the arguments we’ve had… — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) February 2, 2025 @OsheaJacksonJr

Of course, O'Shea's face was priceless when he learned about the blockbuster move. We asked him if he was surprised by the viral video.

"Yeah, because I'm not really doing nothing. I'm not even saying words. I think I repeat, 'hold on' maybe 15 times. And yeah, bro, it's funny how it works. A lot of people, you know, they don't think that when you show fandom of something while you are a celebrity or whatever, people think that it's, you know, it's artificial or it's synthetic."

"Bro, I'm really a Laker fan, bro. I'm really tapped in."

As for how he feels about the move, O'Shea's torn.

"What you're seeing in that video is a man who doesn't know how to feel. Because yeah, I just got Luka," Jackson Jr. said, continuing, "But then I'm also sad that I lose AD, you know, because you fought for a dude for six years."

We also talked to Jackson Jr. about wrestling -- he's a huge fan (he hosts a podcast, No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, with TJ Jefferson) -- and just attended the Royal Rumble in Indy.

