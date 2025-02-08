Keegan-Michael Key Names Two NFL Stars Who Could Have Future In Comedy

These NFL Stars Could Have A Future In Comedy ...

Keegan-Michael Key is a comedy legend, and when it comes to making people laugh, there are few higher compliments than him calling you funny.

So, when TMZ Sports ran into the Key & Peele legend on the streets of New Orleans a day before the Super Bowl, we asked Keegan-Michael who he believed was the most hilarious football player.

Without hesitation, Key had an answer locked and loaded.

"There are two guys, currently playing, Jameis Winston," KMK said, naming the free agent quarterback, before adding, "Retired, Mark Ingram."

NFL Player Jameis Winston licking fingers "Eat a W" speech pregame vs Saints ... pic.twitter.com/eXlbOaOOGW — find a reaction (@findareaction) February 8, 2023 @findareaction

No surprise with the Winston call out ... but our guy Jake was a little surprised Key named the former Heisman Trophy-winning running back, who last played in 2022 for the Saints.

"People don't [realize], sneaky, Mark Ingram is sneaky funny. Watch him when you’re watching the [Big Noon Kickoff]," Key told us.

As for whether the Emmy Award winner, who created K&P alongside Jordan Peele, would share the big screen with the players, there's no question.

"Absolutely!"