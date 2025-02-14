'Last Chance U' Star Coach Jason Brown Mulling Lawsuit ... Over Hit Netflix Show

Play video content TMZSports.com

Coach Jason Brown, the biggest star to come out of Netflix's Last Chance U, tells TMZ Sports he's seriously mulling a lawsuit of his own ... days after several players from the show took legal action against the streaming giant!

"I've never sued anybody in my life," Brown told Babcock, before explaining that could soon change. "But at this point in life where I see someone getting taken advantage of like this, I won't [join their lawsuit,] but I will get involved on my own side. And that's something to stay tuned to because my legal team's looking into it."

If Brown, the former head coach at Independence Community College in Kansas, ultimately decides to sue, he won't be the first to take legal action.

We broke the story earlier this week ... several players, including Ronald Ollie, Isaiah Wright, and John Franklin III, from the first couple seasons of the show (JB appeared on seasons 3 and 4) filed a lawsuit against Netflix and several others involved with the hit show.

Their beef? The players say they were pressured into signing a release to appear on the show, and weren't even paid for the appearance.

Coach Brown says some of the players contacted him before filing the lawsuit.

"A lot of people, even those guys that I did not coach, reached out to me to kind of be the guy to spearhead this [lawsuit]."

JB declined at the time ... though it's clear he may file himself.

"We're not actors, we're coaches, players. We had no clue about this. And the ironic part of it is, I know the numbers. There's a reason that show's still on Netflix," Brown told us.

"I do believe there's some advantage being taken of us for the simple fact the numbers that they've gotten. I know how many viewers, I know the viewership, I know the money that's involved if you just do the simple math."