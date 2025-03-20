Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Fires Back at Blake Lively's Motion to Dismiss

Justin Baldoni's lawyer is firing back at Blake Lively's motion to dismiss herself from the ongoing legal drama surrounding the film, "It Ends with Us."

Baldoni's lawyewr, Bryan Freedman tells TMZ ... "Ms. Lively's recent motion to dismiss herself from the self-concocted disaster she initiated is one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system."

He says the "stringent rules are put into place to protect the innocent and allow individuals to rightfully defend themselves" and noted "laws are not meant to be twisted and curated by privileged elites to fit their own personal agenda."

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported earlier ... Blake filed her motion to dismiss the lawsuit saying Baldoni's actually violating the law by filing his lawsuit against her, because it's all being done for revenge.

She claims her costar and director only filed his defamation suit against her, Ryan Reynolds and her publicist after Blake filed her lawsuit alleging he had sexually harassed her while making the movie, and launched a smear campaign when she reported the alleged abuse to the studio.

Play video content TMZ.com

Baldoni's legal eagle says ... As we said yesterday in response to Mr. Reynolds' same cowardly measures, we will continue to hold Ms. Lively accountable for her actions of pure malice which include falsely accusing my clients of harassment and retaliation.

He ended by telling us Blake's "fantastical claims will be swiftly debunked as discovery moves forward, easily disproved with actual, evidentiary proof."