Aubrey O'Day Dresses in Pink Lingerie, Bunny Ears for Easter Post

Aubrey O'Day's proving she's a whole lot sweeter than Easter candy ... lookin' like a snack in some barely-there pink lingerie.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share a series of pics from a Fashion Nova advertisement ... lying back on a couch and flashing a sultry stare for the camera.

From the full body shot, it's clear the clothes are doing almost nothing to cover O'Day's behind ... 'cause the side of her backside and her hips are out in the open for all to see.

Always ready with an accessory, Aubrey highlights the Dolce & Gabbana purse she's holding ... running her hand down the side of her face with a satisfied expression.

O'Day made sure to show some love for the holiday too ... 'cause she threw on a pair of bunny ears -- captioning the snap "Happy Easter 🐣."

Play video content Fox

Aubrey looks relaxed on Easter Sunday ... though she courted controversy last month when she made comments about Diddy on "The Masked Singer" -- seemingly referring to him as an oppressive, vain, and cruel villain.

O'Day has spoken out about alleged mistreatment she suffered at Diddy's hand for years ... claiming he groomed her, and dictated her appearance on "Making the Band." As you know, Diddy is facing multiple federal charges.