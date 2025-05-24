Memorial Day Deals on Puma Sneakers

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If your sneaker collection is in need of an upgrade, now's the time to score big ... as some of Puma's best-selling styles are are marked down for Amazon's Memorial Day Sale!

Whether you’re looking for kicks to wear to the gym or are in search of the perfect white sneaker, Puma has got you covered. With so many options for high quality and comfortable shoes, there’s bound to be something you’ll love -- and will become a staple in your closet for years to come.

If you’re looking for a great everyday pair of kicks, the Women’s Carina Leather Sneaker could be the perfect fit.

With a sleek, tennis-inspired silhouette, these leather sneakers have a cushioned gym sole -- meaning you’ll be comfortable all day long no matter what you’re doing. Plus, it also features a texturized rubber platform midsole and a rubber outsole, providing you with traction and grip, to keep you moving with ease.

One five-star reviewer shared: “I love these shoes. When I go for long walks, I put these on. They are so comfortable, thick, and durable. I wanted a pair of white gym shoes and I knew it would get dirty. They are easy to clean with a Mr. Clean sponge.”

Look no further for your new training shoes than the Men’s Tazon 6 FM Sneakers .

These sneakers are built for hitting the gym with their streamlined, running-inspired silhouette and are engineered to give you a comfy and stable ride like no other cross-trainer. They also come equipped with EVA foam in the heel to absorb impact for added support and comfort while you’re working out.

“These shoes have exceeded my expectations in terms of comfort, fit, and support… The cushioning and support provided by the Tazon 6 is top-notch, making long walks and extended periods of standing much more bearable. The well-designed insole and padding ensure that my feet feel comfortable throughout the day, reducing any discomfort or pain,” one happy customer shared.

The Men’s Roma 24 Sneakers are exactly what you need to elevate an outfit.

These retro-inspired kicks are straight out of the Puma 1968 archives, combining style and comfort. They come fully equipped with a thick, padded tongue, orthopaedic arch supports and EVA midsoles for premium comfort wherever you go.

One customer shared: “These fit beautifully, are a great casual shoe, and the price is incredible when you start comparison shopping for a decent shoe. The uppers are soft, the shoe is light, and the fit is comfortable. The first time I put them on, out of the box, was to try out how they felt around the house, and it was hard to tell I had shoes on my feet. That’s not an exaggeration and, yes, they were laced up.”

You can’t go wrong with one of Puma’s most popular pairs ... the Women’s Tazon 6 Sneakers.

These sleek sneakers are built for all-day comfort. With a shock-absorbing heel pod and midfoot stability, you’re guaranteed the ultimate cushioning, comfort and style, whether you’re hitting the gym or running errands. Plus, they’re available in a variety of fun color waves, including hot pink and black as well as fuchsia purple and white.

One customer raved: “I love these shoes!! They have gel like insoles that are super comfy, durable outside material that doesn't get wrinkles easily on the top and sides of the toes and look super cute!”

Slip on these Men’s Divecat Slides when you’re on the go!

No matter where you’re headed -- from the beach to the bar -- these slip-on shoes will have you covered. These soft and lightweight slides feature premium cushioning thanks to its EVA sole and are water-resistant. They’re also available in a variety of colors so they’ll always match your vibe.

“These slide sandals are amazing. I’ve worn them almost everyday since I got them about two weeks ago. They feel soft and very comfortable. The fit is just as it should be…You won’t go wrong if you purchase these sandals. I love them,” one customer wrote.

You’ll love this twist on a Puma classic with the Women’s Carina Street Sneakers.

Much like the best-selling Carina sneaker, this updated version features a little lift with a slightly elevated platform. And with a SoftFoam+ sockliner, you’ll enjoy the ultimate comfort with superior cushioning in its extra thick heel.

One happy customer wrote: “Love these. Very stylish and versatile design for casual wear. They have a comfortable fit with excellent cushioning for all-day use. They are not heavy. Durable construction and good traction makes them reliable for daily activities or traveling. On the pricier side but still worth the purchase.”

These Men’s Club 5v5 Sneakers are perfect for everyday wear.

Inspired by terrace culture, these kicks combine football DNA with a modern court silhouette for a look that’s casual yet refined. They’re sure to match almost anything in your closet -- whether it’s a casual pair of sweats or your favorite pair of jeans.

“One of the best shoes I have purchased in a very long time!!!!! I wish I could give it 10 STARS!!!!! I was already a Puma fan, now I am a PUMA FANATIC!!!!” one customer raved.

Your hunt for the perfect white sneaker stops here. Elevate your sneaker game with the versatile Women’s Cali Sneakers.

These kicks are the perfect addition to any outfit, adding a touch of sporty style to your everyday look. The fresh white leather subtly features Puma’s gold branding at the tongue and on the heel as well as the brand’s iconic formstrip on the sides.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I’ve had these for a year now and they have been so comfortable for me to wear nearly everyday. Leather is good quality. Sizing is good. Enough room to take the soles out and place in orthotics.”

The Women’s Carina Leather Sneakers are sure to make an excellent addition to your sneaker collection.

These sleek leather kicks feature a tennis-inspired silhouette and have a cushioned gym sole, combining both style and comfort. Your feet will be supported all day long, whether you’re running errands or exploring the city. Plus, they’re available in a variety of cool color combos including snake print and beige suede.

Slip on a pair of Women’s Cool Cat 2.0 Slides this summer!

Whether you’re headed to the pool or running errands around town, these slides are about to become your most worn pair of shoes. Specifically designed to fit the female foot, they feature a soft molded footbed that provides superior comfort all day long. And these slides are built to last with a faux leather upper and an EVA foam outsole that enhances its durability and can withstand regular wear and tear.

“These slides are perfect for the quick get up go person. Very lightweight and comfortable. The sizing is spot on and go with any style. Plus the price was definitely worth it!!!” one five-star reviewer wrote.

