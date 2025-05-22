Memorial Day Sales On Vacuums On Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Amazon's huge Memorial Day Sale is already in full swing and they peeled back the prices on their top rated vacuums and mopping machines for you to clean up on!

Whether you're a clean freak with minimal dust and debris ... or you're a complete mess and need the power of a deep clean ... we've rounded up some of the must-have vacuums from this epic Amazon sale!

Shop fast because these deals won't last long!

Stains don't stand a chance against the BISSELL Little Green!

There's a reason this mighty little machine is a top rated vacuum ... it performs all the tasks of a big and bulky appliance but still stores away neatly in a compact space. Make quick work of all your pet problems with the inclded attachments and you can even use this bad boy in your car to give it a professional looking detail!

Clean up is a snap with a Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum Silver/Nickel!

Tackle the whole house on a single charge with this handy stick vac ... it makes light work of dust and debris on your hardwood floors, rugs and carpets, and you can even use the included attachments to get those crazy cobwebs in those hard to reach corners of the ceiling! When you're done with the chores it's a snap to empty and charges up again on the wall hanger!

There's no mess too big for the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum Cleaner!

Leave messes in the dust with this awesome appliance ... the cyclone technology creates an incredibly impressive suction that can remove dirt from any floor surface. It includes some super handy accessories that really help this vacuum stand out from the rest ... the pet fur brush tool helps you keep your critter's coat clean and removes the shedding before it ends up on your clothes and furniture!

The Bissell Cleanview XR Pet 300W Cordless Vacuum goes where the messes are!

This great gadget is will be your go to helper when life starts to get messy ... it not only get's all the dirt and dust from your home ... but it also traps in dander and dust with it's SmartSeal allergen system making the air clean too! The LED hlights help guide you to what areas still need attention ... while the impressive battery life keeps you going with up to forty minutes of run time on a single charge!

Use the power of steam with the BISSELL CrossWave HydroSteam Deluxe Wet Dry Vac!

Lift stains and soiled spots right out of your favorite rug or keep those spills from setting in with this wet and dry vacuum ... it's got all the best setting for any surface that needs attention but the steam functionality is what really sets this machine apart from the rest. Use the included formulas and washable filters to clean with steam ... leaving the surfaces washed and sanitized in a snap!

The Bissell Crosswave Turbo Vacuum Mop is a new way to clean your floors!

Ditch that stinky mop and bucket routine and start making quick work of any surface or spill with this super convenient tool ... it can clean up and old dirt and debris you have to get up, but the real impressive work is when you use the wet settings to clean up mud and spills leaving your floors with that just-mopped glow!

Get an edge on dirt and dust with the Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Edge!

Vacuum and wash floors at the same time without the the hassles of chords and plugs ... it tackles hard floors and rugs with edge-to-edge power that reaches right up to the baseboards of your home or apartment. When you're done it cleans itself so it's ready for next time.

Keep your casa clean with a BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+ 20V MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum!

Tackle messes effortlessly with this lightweight vacuum ... its powerful suction and LED floor lights make cleaning hard floors and carpets more fun than it is a chore. The multi-surface brush roll and easy-to-empty dustbin make it easy to stow and go about your day dirt-free!

Let the iRobot Roomba 105 Vac Robot Vacuum do the dirty work for you!

Why waste your precious time cleaning at all ... let this handy little robot handle the mess while you o out and live your life! It vacuums in neat little robot rows and empties itself after it's done working around the house. With powerful suction and multi-surface cleaning ... it's perfect for busy homes ... just set it up and let it do it's thang!

TEXT

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!