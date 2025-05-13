TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Never mess with litter again with the PETKIT PuraMax 2 Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box!

Scooping and sifting are now a thing of the past with this high tech litter bow ... the motors and sensors inside the box detect when there is a mess to clean up and start doing ll the dirty work for you. You can connect your smart phone via the app and keep track and adjust your cat's cleaning needs from anywhere ... even on the other side of the world!

One litter lover wrote: "We've been using the PuraMax Standard version for about 3 years now, and it’s been an absolute game-changer. We recently added a second one (PuraMax 2), and the improvements are awesome—faster rotation, better button design, and fun stickers too! Even after years of daily use, our original unit still works like new, which says a lot about the quality."

Keep your pet organized with this PawHut Dog Feeding Station with 2 Storage Cabinets!

Cut back on the clutter and make meal time fun for your pets with this storage cabinet ... it comes with a rocking drawer that are perfect for your canine's kibble and the two cabinet doors are perfect for hiding all those half empty treat bags, leashes and medicine bottles. But please don't forget how handy that bottom drawer is that pulls out to reveal a food and water bow for easy storage!

One five star reviewer wrote: "This was exactly what I was looking for! It took about 25 mins to put together. Packaged nicely. Good price. I am happy with it and so is my pup!"

Keep climbing and scratching under control with a Vesper Cat Tree!

It's time to get rid of that rickety old cat tower and give your pets a major upgrade on their tower time with this terrific new tree ... it stands nearly 4 feet tall and has all kinds of stimulating features for your kitty. The cubby is great for a snooze ... while the padded seating areas keep your cat comfy all day long. The scratching sections are just what your cat's claws need to stay out of your favorite furniture and the hanging balls are ready for all day boops!

One tree hugger wrote: "Great cat tree. Sturdy, functional shape for cat use, and it looks nice! We have owned this cat tree for 7 years and we recently re-purchased in a different color. We highly recommend!"

Your pet will be lounging in style with a Moots Premium Leatherette Pets Sofa!

Your pet will be sitting pretty in one of these stylish and comfortable puppy sofas ... they are covered in a leatherette fabric that is great for fur removal and can be wiped clean so it will look brand new for ages! It comes in sizes small all the way to extra large and come in both charcoal and chocolate to match your home decor seamlessly!

One sofa fan wrote: "Super easy to assemble! The size fits the chunky pug but definitely won’t accommodate any bigger. The pug is about 33 pounds and she basically used it as a trampoline and it handled that just fine! It will slide on tile so just be mindful of that if your pup has zoomies. It’s incredibly light and I’m not confident that it’d withstand digging on sides. It’s so adorable though!"

Keep them off the couch with this Washable Large Dog Bed!

Ditch thay smelly old dog bed and have your pooch living the good life on one of the cushy foam pet beds ... the machine washable cover zips off the foam bedding for quick and easy clean up. Choose between a great selection of sizes and match one of the 14 colors to your home for the perfect pet match!

One verified purchaser wrote: "I’ve had this bed for my pet since November 2024 - the bed has held up amazingly well still looking great This bed is one of the easiest to clean comes apart easily and is machine washable. Easy to put back together I would definitely buy this bed again."

Leave the house with confidence when you use a PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder with Camera!

You'll never miss a feeding time when you upgrade to an automatic feeder ... it can be scheduled to dispense your critter's kibble up to ten times and day and you can adapt the portions to your specific pet's needs. It lso come with a high def camera and adjustable motion detector so you can be notified on your smart phone when your fur babies have a meal!

One five star reviewer wrote: "The machine has been great and my cat loves it. Good to monitor the health of my cats diet. Easy to clean, easy to put together. And it’s a good size for what it is. Cool addition of the D batteries in the bottom in case the power goes out, so I don’t have to worry if my cat starves if I’m traveling. Packaging was easy and good to remove and put together."

Keep those kitties hydrated with a PETLIBRO Multi Cats Water Fountain!

Make sure your cats are getting enough water with this high tech fountain ... use the included collars to track up to five cats drinking habits and get notified when your little ones go in for a lick. It has a 3 liter capacity so you can travel stress free knowing your pets are getting all the water they need while you are away!

One happy customer wrote: "This fountain provides accurate and helpful information about your cat’s water intake. I have a cat with kidney disease, and it’s really helpful to be able to track how much water he’s drinking to make sure he stays in good health."

Get rid of pesky pet fur with a Dog Grooming Vacuum and Kit!

Taking matters into your own hands when it comes to those costly pet grooming bills ... with this 8-in-1 kit you can start clipping overgrown hair while collecting the fur waste with the low volume vacuum! There's even a gentle blowdryer setting that comes with adjustable temperatures to keep your pet calm ... and round out the spa experience with the nail grinder!

One happy customer wrote: "It’s easy to use and worked well for my two dogs. My nervous dogs didn’t react to the noise at all. It was easy to clean, takes to seconds to empty."

Keep your pet safe while they roam outdoors with a Wireless Dog Fence System & Remote Training Collar!

Let your pets outside with confidence when you have a digital fence around the safe space of your property ... you can use the two included collars to train your pets to stay within the designated area using preset buzzes, beeps and shocks to let your dog know when they are getting close to out of bounds!

One happy customer wrote: "These are easy to set up and use. The dogs don't mind the collars and they adjust easily. The controller is simple to learn as well as the receiver box. This is a great on-the-go dog fence, a must-have if you go camping or on the go somewhere without a fence. This comes at a great deal and will absolutely be used many many times!"

Keep your aging pets healthy with Wuffes Chewable Dog Hip & Joint Supplement!

Give your those little pets you love the chance to live pain free by keeping their hip and joint pain at bay by giving them these daily chews that include Glucosamine and Chondroitin to enhance joint heath and promote cartilage development.

One happy customer wrote: "My dog love the taste and asks for them every morning. She seems to be walking better and limping less. I feel like these are definitely helping her mobility and we haven’t even been taking them that long. She seems to be in less pain and is more active already. I’m excited to keep buying these for her and seeing her progress."

