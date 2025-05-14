The Best Boys Clothes From Sofia Grainge X Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Sofia Grainge -- AKA Sofia Richie -- is back again with another Amazon Essentials collection for your little ones. For her second drop, Sofia designed some super sweet pieces for spring and summer, including plenty of options for baby boys and toddlers … all at incredible price points!

Whether you’re looking for cute rompers that are easy to wear or short sleeve tees that go with everything, the Amazon Essentials X Sofia Grainge collab has all you need for a warm weather clothing collection!

“Not only did we include some of the cutest prints and fabrics for spring, but we also expanded to shoes and swim! There’s nothing I love more than creating pieces for your little ones,” Sofia said of the collection on Instagram.

This Baby Boys’ Short Sleeve Romper will be a staple in your little one’s closet this summer.

Crafted from 100% cotton in a variety of fun colors, this ultra soft and lightweight onesie is perfect for warmer weather. With double-knit fabric, there’s natural stretch and breathability, ensuring your baby’s comfort. And when it’s time to get changed, you can simply pop open the gusseted snaps at the leg opening.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “These are so good!!! I just got mine yesterday and immediately ordered in every color! Super soft and generously sized!”

Rainy days are meant for splashing in puddles in this Toddlers and Baby Boys’ Water-Repellent Rain Jacket.

This super sweet water-repellent jacket is ready for wet weather and comes in a variety of fun patterns, including ivory and blue elephants. With a durable and sleek PU outer shell and a lightly insulated quilted lining for warmth, it’s designed to keep your little one dry and comfortable, even in stormy weather.

“The quality is top-notch. The pattern is cute, the material is thick and durable, and I'm confident that it will keep my kiddo dry. The insulated lining is guaranteed to keep him warm, as well. I love EVERYTHING about this rain coat and wish it rained more here so my little guy could show it off more. DO recommend. Would purchase again,” a happy customer shared.

Mix and match with these versatile Toddlers and Baby Boys’ Pull On Knit Shorts.

Available in a pack of two, these shorts are crafted from a cotton-polyester blend loop back french terry, which is naturally soft, stretchy and breathable. These shorts sit at the waist and have a relaxed, comfortable fit through the body, making them perfect for wear all summer long.

One reviewer wrote: “Love these shorts! They are great for a baby on the move during the summer. The fabric is high quality and the designs are easy to match other clothes we already have.”

Stock up on these Toddlers and Baby Boys’ Short Sleeve T-Shirts just in time for summer!

These cute tees come in a pack of two and are perfect for all your little one’s adventures. Made from durable and lightweight 100% cotton, they come in cute colors and patterns, like stripes and elephant print. Plus, smaller infant sizes feature a shoulder snap at the neckline for easy dressing.

“We’ve used these shirts a couple of times now, and I’m pleasantly surprised by their quality. As parents who always wash clothes before the first wear, we were a bit worried these might fade or change shape after washing. Thankfully, they exceeded expectations -- both before and after toddler adventures. The colors stayed vibrant without any bleeding, and the sizing remained consistent -- no wavy or wrinkled fabric at all,” one happy parent shared.

These Toddlers and Baby Boys’ Nylon Parachute Pants are perfect for any adventure!

Made from a lightweight and stretchy fabric that’s wind resistant and moisture-wicking, your little one will always be comfortable and cool. It features a slightly baggy fit, giving your toddlers plenty of room to move and grow. And with an elastic band at the waist and foot openings, diaper changes and outfit swaps will definitely be a breeze.

One five-star reviewer shared: “I bought these parachute pants for my 2-year-old son, and I’ve been really happy with them so far. Right out of the package, they felt lightweight but sturdy—perfect for spring and fall when the weather is unpredictable. The nylon material is soft enough that he doesn’t mind wearing them, but it still holds up well to playground tumbles and crawling around in the dirt.”

You little one will be on the move in these Unisex Toddlers’ Slip-On Loafer Flat Shoes!

These faux suede loafers are the perfect finishing touch to any outfit -- and come in a variety of colors to ensure their ’fit is always matching. Easy to slip on, they also feature a thick non-slip sole and a padded insole with premium memory foam for the ultimate comfort for little feet.

One customer raved: “These loafers are such a win -- easy to slip on, stay put, and actually look dressy without being stiff or uncomfortable. My toddler wore them to a family event and kept them on the whole time (which never happens). They held up great through a lot of running around and even a juice spill. Cute, affordable, and surprisingly durable!”

You can never go wrong with a pair of Toddlers and Baby Boys’ Straight Fit Jeans!

While these jeans may look like stiff denim, they actually combine style and comfort with super soft and stretchy fabric, ensuring your little one will have plenty of room for movement all day long. Each pair features an adjustable elastic waistband that helps ensure the perfect fit as your child grows and secures with metal snap button closure.

“These are a really nice set of jeans for a toddler. The fabric isn't stiff, so they are comfortable for the little ones to run around in and play. The stitching is really well done and I love the little pockets. I also appreciate the snap button closure for easy dressing, both for me and for my son to practice himself. They are also true to size. Overall, a really good set of pants!” one customer shared.

Cuddle up in this sweet matching Mommy and Me Short Sleeve Pajama Set!

Sofia didn’t forget the parents when designing her Amazon collab, making sure moms can coordinate with their little ones when heading to bed. These two piece PJs come in the same color and prints for both mom and baby, making for a super sweet moment for the whole fam.

“Are you questioning this purchase? Don’t… get it… these PJs are adorable, better up close than in the pictures, quality is amazing and they do so well after being washed! 10/10 would recommend (and will stock up for sure),” one five-star reviewer raved.

For those special occasions, your little one will look so handsome in this Toddlers and Baby Boys’ Stretch Oxford Collar Shirt.

This Oxford button-down is a classic piece to have in your toddler’s closet, crafted from a soft cotton fabric with a gentle stretch. It features a band collar and patch pocket at the chest as well as button cuffs and a rounded hem. Whether you’re taking the family out to a nice dinner or headed to a special event, this button-down is the perfect option.

One happy customer shared: “This toddler button-up dress shirt is absolutely charming! The fabric is soft and comfortable, perfect for my little one’s sensitive skin. It’s stylish yet easy to move in, making it ideal for both casual outings and special occasions. The buttons are easy to fasten, even for toddlers, and the shirt fits perfectly without being too tight or too loose. I love how the shirt looks -- classy and polished, yet still practical for everyday wear.”

