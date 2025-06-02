Amazon Deals On Beach Coolers and Backpacks

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

What's cooler than being cool? An ice cold cooler, of course.

If your current cooler can't hold ice past the parking lot -- and lukewarm lemonade and room temperature brewskis are still ruining your beach days, you're way overdue for an upgrade.

It's time to invest in something that will actually stay icy … even when temperatures are at an all time high.

If you've ever looked at your portable speaker and wished it also happened to be a cooler ... then the Igloo KoolTunes Boombox Cooler is for you! It’s a cooler. It's a boombox. And it's got a sweet retro vibe that’s straight out of the '80s.

So grab your favorite ice cold canned beverage, press play on some throwback songs and fully enjoy your day at the beach.

Forget the modern advancements in portable cooler technology and take a trip down memory lane with the Igloo Retro Picnic Basket Cooler .

Inspired by the '90s, this cooler goes back to the basics and replicates Igloo's classic design -- one that your family undoubtedly packed in the back of the station wagon for road trips. Now take it on your own adventures, whether that's to the park or across the country.

Gone are the days of struggling to bring the entire content of your fridge with you to the beach! The Igloo Sunset Glide Cooler has a 110 quart capacity, meaning you can bring all the food and drink you need -- and do so with ease!

Thanks to the glide slide-and-lock horizontal handle technology, you’ll get better leverage and reduce your lifting load by 50%. This roller cooler will go wherever you go, while keeping everything ice cold.

Who needs ice? Skip the freezer section of your local minimart and pick up the Igloo ICF Electric Cooler .

This cooler doesn’t need ice cubes to stay cool -- just a bit of electricity! It plugs into a standard wall power outlet or your vehicle’s auxiliary outlet and functions as a portable refrigerator or freezer. The temperature can be set from 0 degrees to 68 degrees Fahrenheit -- meaning your drinks will be icy cold ... or lukewarm if that’s what you’re into.

The Stanley All Day Julienne Mini Cooler may be small but it’s certainly mighty -- and can surprisingly fit 10 cans of your favorite beverage. And it’s cute too!

This soft cooler bag comes in a variety of vibrant coolers with contrast details and can be held by the handles or worn as a crossbody. Simply load it up with reusable ice packs, pop it shut and the winged bear snap-lock closure will keep things safely stored.

We know your hands are already full with your beach towels, umbrella, sunscreen and whatever you’ve got stuffed into your purse so the Stanley All Day Madeleine Midi Cooler Backpack is here to make your life easier. Go hands-free with this portable cooler that has a 20-can storage capacity. With comfortable, removable straps, you’ll never have to worry about making more than one trip from your car to the beach!

