The Best Outdoor Games for Summer

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Turn off your TV and put down your phones ... it's time to play outside!

Pool party and cookout season is here and Amazon has some killer deals on some new ways to have fun in the sun. Whether you're challenging your buds to an axe-throwing contest or revisiting those slip 'n slide days of your youth, we've got you covered.

Let's start with turning up the heat ... and maybe some heart rates ... with this epic axe throwing game we know will drive moms crazy!

After years of practice maybe you'll finally be able to hit the bullseye ... which will be great for when dragons from Westeros come to burn down your house ... or a chicken jockey comes to wreck the party.

This next item is a game that's way safer ... and this Paddsmash, a Pickball yard game seen on Shark Tank, is something everyone can play!

If you're good enough, you might start getting comparisons to the Kansas City Chiefs. Just make sure not to lose your shot at a three-peat ... because while Travis Kelce gets to go home to Taylor Swift every night, you don't!

The final Mission: Impossible is out this Summer ... and no outdoor activity makes you feel more like Ethan Hunt than this Jenga set with giant hardwood blocks that stacks over 5 feet high!

Sure, it's no Burj Khalifa, but watching those blocks sway from side to side will always make you feel like your world's coming down.

It's every cookout's go-to game ... this Tailgating Pros Lightweight Cornhole Set is a must-have for summer!

Why wait to go to someone else's house to play? Get it for yourself so you can finally stop missing every shot you take. With enough practice, you can be as slick as this design ... which features smooth wood with sharp colors that really take these boards to the next level.

Looking to up the ante? This Spikeball 3 Ball Original Roundnet Game Set will totally do the trick!

Slice the air with this hard hitting outdoor activity, as this highly addictive game aims to bring people together over some friendly competition.

It's perfect for the backyard ... or the beach!

Bring down the hammer like Thor with ApudArmis Six Player Croquet Set.

Okay, fine, you're going to look more like a Tiger Woods than Chris Hemsworth while playing this game, but that doesn't mean it's any less fun!

Pick your favorite color, knock the ball through every single Wicket, and celebrate by crackin' a cold one ... or lemonade, kids.

And finally, after a hot day full of games outside ... cool off with this Slip and Water Slide, which comes in at a whole 26 feet long!

Bring on the summer nostalgia with this slide, which comes with two body boards, an extra-wide design and sprinkler spraying ports, meant to guarantee a refreshing afternoon in the sun.

So, don't wait! They're here! They're now! Get these games to make the most of the season!

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals.