Go West with Stanley's New Cup and Tumbler Colors

West coast is the best coast, right?

Keep your Stanley obsession going with the brand's new Out West collection, exclusive to Amazon. Stanley is known for its high quality, convenient designs, large size, and vacuum insulation to keep any beverage at the perfect temp -- and their brand new desert-themed colors are the perfect reason to upgrade your collection.

Stars like Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo and Lainey Wilson have all had collabs with the brand ... now it's time for you to get yours!

The first new color is the stunning Sienna, seen on this Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler with Handle 30 oz.

Imagine carrying the color of a LA sunset with you anywhere you go ... this vibrant variant tumbler gives exactly that!

Whether you're at the beach, on a hike, in your home, or at the gym, this 30-ozer is a tank that will keep you hydrated, happy, and healthy in any scenario you bring it to.

No, it's not Professor Lupin from Harry Potter ... it's the color Lupine, seen here on this Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 24 oz.

This purple hue is perfect for H2O ... or your drink of choice for those hot days by the pool.

Whatever your day may hold, this bottle will hold whatever beverage you need!

Quench your thirst with the new Blue Cactus color available, as seen on this 30 oz Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw.

Whether you're hiking in the heat of the Mojave ... or trekking the snowy slopes of the Wasatch Range, this thirst quencher is here to push you forward, wherever you may be.

And if 30 ounces is too little for you, then how about this 40 oz Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw?

This one is also seen in Blue Cactus -- though all the different cups and tumblers below come in all three new hues, as well as dozens of other colorways.