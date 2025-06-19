Sporty Summer Dresses and Activewear on Amazon

for On and Off the Court

Activewear is so in right now … but you don't need a court, a racket, or a clue about sports to pull off these looks.

Whether you're serious about improving your game this summer or just want to look like a total ace, we've got you covered with sporty dresses that serve both style and comfort.

From tennis lessons to running errands, these picks are made to move -- even if you're only sprinting because you're late to brunch … again.

No travel plans this summer? No problem. Transport yourself to the beaches of Brazil with this vibrant tropical-inspired dress. As part of the Adidas <3 FARM Rio collab, this Adidas x FARM Premium Dress will instantly become a staple in your sporty dress collection.

With its striking toucan wing pattern and Adidas' iconic three stripes, you'll be ready for any occasion -- whether you're heading to the pool or stepping out for date night.

This PUMA Aerlon Mock Sleeveless Golf Dress is an instant hole-in-one!

Even if you’re not hitting the golf course this summer, you can never go wrong with a sporty mini dress -- especially one that comes with built-in shorts.

Plus, with moisture-wicking technology, peak breathability and 4-way stretch, you’ll be comfortable all summer long, even on those super hot and humid days.

Serve up major summer vibes in this Lacoste Recycled Fiber Tennis Dress.

While you may not have the skills of Serena Williams or Coco Gauff, you can still look just as good, both on and off the court. Plus, it’s been tested and approved by the pros, so you know it’s designed for match-day performance.

Available in a variety of bright and bold color blocked patterns, this active dress is sure to quickly become a summer fav.

Fore! Watch out because the Adidas Beyond V-Neck Adjustable Dress is sure to make a statement on the golf course.

A departure from the traditional activewear dress, this jersey-inspired mini sets you up for comfort and focused play all day long. Designed with hidden shorts and the built-in stretch of Twistknit, you won’t be sacrificing fashion or function.

And with an adjustable back to cinch at the waist, this fresh ’fit sets the new standard for casual course style.

Watch out Tiger Woods! This Adidas Ultimate365 Tour Pleated Dress will have you looking like a pro on the golf course.

Whether you’re practicing your swing at the driving range or just enjoying the view from the clubhouse, this sporty racerback dress will have you feeling your best all summer long.

Plus, it’s crafted from recycled and renewable materials, meaning you’ll be saving the world at the same time.

