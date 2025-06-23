Celebrity Inspired Lace Looks For Summer

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

This summer, lace is in ... and whether you're heading to the beach or hitting up a backyard barbeque ... take some outfit inspo from celebs like Blake Lively, Ana de Armas and Alexandra Daddario.

We've rounded up our favorite pieces that are sure to turn heads ... even if you don't have a celebrity-sized budget.

Transport yourself to the beaches of St. Tropez like a star in this CUPSHE Ariya V-neck Lace Up Slip Dress .

This flowing, boho-inspired dress is a summer necessity with its ornate lace detailing and lightweight, breathable fabric. It's perfect for a Fourth of July gathering with friends or a special date night on the town. It'll have you feeling like a celeb ... and looking like one too!

Beat the heat like Ana in this Peaceglad Eyelet Tie Front Vest Top ! When the temperatures hit scorching this summer, you’ll be looking hot while staying cool in this romantic and airy sleeveless blouse.

Featuring intricate eyelet embroidery and a scalloped trim, this top will pair well with everything from your cutoff jeans to your favorite flowing boho skirt.

Be like Blake in this Petal & Pup Lauren Lace Overlay Dress !

Whether you’ve been invited to a backyard garden party or a red carpet affair, this feminine midi dress is sure to fit the bill. With a jewel neckline and peekaboo cutouts at the waist, this piece is timeless and will become a staple in your closet for years to come.

It’s officially summer so ditch the little black dress for something lighter!

This Eliza J Fit and Flare Halter Midi Lace Dress is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe for those moments that you’re looking to get a bit more dressed up than usual. While you may not be hitting the red carpet, you’ll definitely feel like you’re ready to make your big screen debut in this versatile lace dress.

You’ll be ready for an afternoon on a mega yacht (or just a day at the community pool) in this breezy CUPSHE Ruching Smocking Jumpsuit .

This figure-flattering jumpsuit will have you looking snatched, even if your summer bod isn’t quite there yet. With built-in shorts, you’ll be covered up in all the places that count while the high-low skirt hem will have people thinking you’re wearing a dress!