Pro-Doping 'Enhanced Games' Olympics-Style Event Coming to Las Vegas

A brand new Olympics-style competition is hitting Vegas next year -- and the athletes will be jacked, juiced, and chasing world records -- all thanks to performance-enhancing drugs that are not only allowed … they’re encouraged!

Dr. Aron D'Souza and competitive swimmer Andriy Govorov weren't here to play it clean on "TMZ Live" Monday ... telling us PEDs are already being used in secret, so why not do it in a fair, safe environment backed by science, at the Enhanced Games '26?

Andriy -- who’s hoping to smash his own world record with the boost -- tells us elite sports aren’t exactly healthy anyways ... so with the right monitoring, these drugs could actually be better, and even revive some retired athletes' glory days.

As for critics calling it dangerous for young athletes ... the pair preached to us the whole pro-doping thing is safer than processed food and alcohol, for example -- and they delve more in depth about how it'll be better for the sporting world in the long run.