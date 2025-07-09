Amazon Prime Day Influencer Picks from Harry Jowsey and Leah Kateb

Reality stars Harry Jowsey and Leah Kateb know all about searching for the perfect match ... and they're not too bad at finding the perfect Amazon deals either.

With Prime Day 2025 in full swing, Harry and Leah rounded up their favs that you're gonna want to add to your cart, ASAP. And, better yet, they're almost all on sale right now!

Whether you're on the hunt for a portable phone charger that'll keep you going during your next summer adventure or wireless headphones that'll make your next flight fly by, they've got you covered. And for even more deals, check out Harry's storefront and Leah'ss storefront too!

In search of a new summer activity? Look no further! Pick up this Pickleball Paddles Set and hit the court with your besties.

This kit includes everything you need to get a game going including four paddles, balls for both indoor and outdoor play and a carrying case to bring everything on the go. Even Harry's gotten in on the pickleball craze ... so get some practice in because you never know who you'll see on the court!

Get luscious lips while you sleep! The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask nourishes and hydrates while you catch some zs leaving you with smooth and supple looking lips. This leave-on lip mask is powered by antioxidant rich berry fruit complex, murumuru seed, coconut oil, vitamin c and shea butter.

You’ll wake up in the AM feeling refreshed…and with visibly smoother, baby-soft lips.

If you’re always on the go like Harry, this Magnetic Portable Charger is an absolute necessity. After long days of snapping selfies and posting TikTok, your phone is definitely going to need a recharge.

Even if you're nowhere near an outlet at a music festival or on the beach, this charger has got your back. Just attach it to the back of your phone and you’re good to go!

You’ll be smiling like a star thanks to Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects kit. Skip the $400 trip to the dentist for teeth whitening because this product can do it all. Achieve 19 levels of whiter teeth with this budget-friendly kit that uses the same whitening ingredient that dentists do.

Plus, it’s enamel safe and is highly effective…leaving you with whiter teeth in just a few weeks!

Don’t wait until Christmas to stock up on some extra undies! This Calvin Klein Men’s Boxer Brief 7-Pack has got you covered with the underwear refresh that you need.

Made from stretchy premium cotton, these boxers wick away moisture to keep you cool and dry…even on the hottest days of summer.

If your fridge is always overflowing with leftovers and takeout containers, it’s about time you invested in some proper storage. The Rubbermaid Brilliance 44-Piece Food Storage Container Set has everything you need to keep organized.

These containers are 100% leak-proof and airtight as well as stain and odor resistant -- meaning those leftovers won’t stink up the refrigerator and everything just may even last a little longer. Your kitchen will thank you.

You can skip the gym…because you’ve got the gym at home! With the Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights you can get in some extra reps in your downtime while you’re binging the latest episodes of Love Island.

With a variety of weights for different skill levels, there’s definitely a set that’ll be your perfect fit…whether you’re a weightlifting newbie or if you’ve already built some extra muscle.

Whether you’re heading to an island villa or to your next influencer event, the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones are a must-have for any traveler. These wireless headphones are lightweight and comfortable for long travel days ... and have up to 50 hours of battery life.

Plus, with the EQ Custom feature, you’ll always get the best sound quality for everything you listen to…from podcasts to playlists.

It’s no secret that Leah is a major Taylor Swift stan and while the Eras Tour may be over, there’s never a bad time to relive the glory days!

The Unofficial Taylor Swift Eras Sticker Book includes over 1,000 Taylor-inspired stickers from cowboy boots to cardigans and getaway cars. It even includes song titles and album artwork. Whether you’re making a scrapbook or just putting them in your journal, these stickers are for the ultimate Swifties.

Cleaning the house has never been so easy! With the Roomba Combo Essential Robot , you get the best of both worlds…both a vacuum and a mop.

This device uses a powerful 4-Stage Cleaning System to vacuum and mop, all in one pass. Even when you’re not at home, the Roomba will put in the work, using a smart navigation system to clean in neat rows while avoiding furniture and stairs. You’ll come home to a clean home, every time.

Check out more Prime Day 2025 deals now ... and be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime for the best savings all year round.