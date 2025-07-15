'Big Brother' Contestant Caught Using Offensive Slur on Live Feed

Play video content CBS

Another "Big Brother" controversy is brewing, as a current houseguest is under fire for using an offensive slur during a late-night conversation caught on the show’s live feed.

Isaiah "Zae" Frederich shocked fans while playing chess with fellow contestant Keanu Soto, when he suddenly blurted out, "Oh s**t. I'm a f***ing r****d." Realizing what he said, Zae quickly backtracked, adding, "Damn, I shouldn’t say that word."

Keanu replied, "No, you shouldn't," then followed up by wondering aloud if the live feed was even running at the time -- not realizing Big Brother’s fanbase was watching the moment in real time.

Zae responded, "That's one of the ones I was working on not saying," before the pair laughed it off. Keanu added, "I think you're good … you’re lucky it's late."

The incident drew backlash online, with many comparing it to a similar controversy from 2023, when contestant Luke Valentine was canned from the house after using the N-word on camera.

At the time, CBS said, "Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house."