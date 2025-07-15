'Big Brother' Contestant Caught Using Offensive Slur on Live Feed
Another "Big Brother" controversy is brewing, as a current houseguest is under fire for using an offensive slur during a late-night conversation caught on the show’s live feed.
Isaiah "Zae" Frederich shocked fans while playing chess with fellow contestant Keanu Soto, when he suddenly blurted out, "Oh s**t. I'm a f***ing r****d." Realizing what he said, Zae quickly backtracked, adding, "Damn, I shouldn’t say that word."
Keanu replied, "No, you shouldn't," then followed up by wondering aloud if the live feed was even running at the time -- not realizing Big Brother’s fanbase was watching the moment in real time.
Zae responded, "That's one of the ones I was working on not saying," before the pair laughed it off. Keanu added, "I think you're good … you’re lucky it's late."
The incident drew backlash online, with many comparing it to a similar controversy from 2023, when contestant Luke Valentine was canned from the house after using the N-word on camera.
At the time, CBS said, "Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house."
We reached out to CBS for comment ... so far, no word back on if Zae's remark will get him to face disciplinary action.