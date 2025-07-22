Live Aid's Original Global Jukebox Artwork Is Heading to Auction

The legendary painting that defined the biggest rock concert of all time could soon be yours -- for a hefty price!

The original "Global Jukebox" artwork featured on the iconic poster and logo for Live Aid's 1985 concert is heading to auction -- just in time for the event's 40th anniversary.

The piece -- depicting a jukebox over a silhouette of Africa -- will be auctioned through Gotta Have Rock and Roll, with an estimated value topping $100,000. It comes with a certificate of authenticity and remains in excellent condition.

Live Aid's mission was to fight famine in Ethiopia. The July 13, 1985, concert raised millions and was broadcast to 1.9 billion viewers across 150 countries, featuring performances from Queen, U2, David Bowie, and Madonna.

The "Global Jukebox" remains one of music's most recognizable symbols -- and now, this piece of rock history could belong to the highest bidder with the bankroll to match.