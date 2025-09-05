Best Deals from Clinique's Skincare Sale on Amazon

Get Your Best Skin Ever This Fall

If you let your skincare routine slide this summer and may not have been slathering on as much SPF as you should have ... give your skin the TLC it deserves.

Start your routine right with Clinique's dermatologist-developed three step skincare routine as well as all of their other best-selling products ... now discounted as part of Amazon's ongoing Labor Day Sale.

Don't miss out on these deals and the chance to get your best skin ever this fall, as these prices won't last long!

Start your skincare routine right with the Clinique All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap.

As the first step in Clinique’s 3-Step skincare system, it creates a soft, non-drying lather that loosens surface flakes, removes dirt and debris, and protects skin’s natural moisture balance. With just a quick rinse, this gentle face wash will leave your skin clean, comfortable, refreshed…never taut or dry.

So nice, you’ll do it twice! The Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 is formulated to be gentle for dry combination skin while sweeping away pollution, grime and dulling flakes to reveal smoother, clearer-looking skin.

It’s Step 2 in Clinique’s 3-Step skincare system and is meant to be used both in the morning and evening…before finishing up with the Clinique moisturizer of your choice.

Step 3? Moisturize. Try out the brand’s #1 face moisturizer, Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ for eight hours of hydration and soothing moisture for skin in need of comfort.

This silky, fast-absorbing lotion was crafted with pure urea and pure glycerin to rapidly strengthen the skin barrier and replenish the skin’s oil-water balance for healthy skin.

Make dry skin a thing of the past with the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator.

Get instantly hydrated skin with this gel facial moisturizer formulated with aloe bioferment and hyaluronic acid. Your skin will feel soothed in just seconds as the gel penetrates deep into the surface for 100 hours of stabilizing hydration. Plus, an antioxidant blend of vitamins C and E works to protect your skin against future daily dehydration.

Are the bags under your eyes designer? Take care of those dark circles with Clinique All About Eyes Rich Eye Cream.

Simply massage this nourishing cream under your eyes to reduce the look of puffiness and dark circles for refreshed eyes in just seconds. Formulated with powerhouse ingredients like caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and whey protein, this cream-gel will leave your eyes feeling soothed and looking brighter.

If dark undereye circles still got you down, then try using the Clinique Even Better All-Over Concealer + Eraser for a little extra coverage.

This lightweight, full-coverage undereye concealer instantly perfects and visibly de-puffs over time. With the dual-ended applicator, you can use the flocked-tip doe foot wand for application and the built-in sponge blender for blurring. Plus, it comes in 32 long-wearing shades, meaning you’re guaranteed to find your perfect match.

Get the best of both worlds with the Clinique Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15.

This long-wearing foundation provides 24 hours of buildable moderate coverage and has a comfortable, natural finish that instantly smooths and hydrates. And on top of that, this lightweight, creamy formula also contains SPF 15, so your skin will be protected too!

It’s not quite lipstick, not quite gloss…it’s Clinique Almost Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm. This sheer, buildable balm glides on and melts into lips for a sleek, soft-shine finish. It’s available in two iconic shades that play up natural color, so they look unique no matter who’s wearing them!

