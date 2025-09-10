Affordable Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

School is back in session and while the weather may not have cooled down just yet, fall is right around the corner. And who better to look towards for autumn inspo than Caitlin Covington ... the poster girl for the "Christian Girl Autumn" aesthetic.

Covington goes viral every year for her fall style ... and we've pulled together some warm coats, big scarves and even bigger hats for a Pinterest-inspired season ... all available at reasonable prices!

An absolute essential for this fall? A Wool Blend Tweed Peacoat to keep you warm and looking chic when the temperatures start dropping.

Available in a variety of neutral tones that will fit right in with your wardrobe, this double breasted midlength coat is perfect for throwing on when you’re heading to the office or pairing with your cute date night outfit. And thanks to its boxy fit, you can wear plenty of layers ... meaning it’ll last you all season long.

No autumn wardrobe is complete without a pair of knee high boots. These Synchoiss Faux Leather Knee High Boots will instantly elevate any look.

Whether you pair them with a mini skirt, flowing maxi dress or skinny jeans, these boots give total fall vibes. And with a chunky 3 inch heel, you’ll get a little extra height while still being able to comfortably take a stroll through the pumpkin patch.

Nothing screams fall like a cozy oversized cable knit scarf. This Lallier Cashmere Wool Blend Scarf will keep you toasty on those brisk afternoons, whether you’re apple picking or hitting up a farmer’s market.

It’s available in several neutral hues as well as bold statement colors like red and navy blue. No matter what your personal style, you can’t go wrong with this scarf!

Channel your inner Caitlin with a salon-style blowout thanks to the L'Ange Hair Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Blow Dryer Brush.

You can say goodbye to flat, lifeless hair this fall and totally transform your blowout routine. Get the major volume you’ve always wanted with this hot tool that combines the power of a high-performance hair dryer with a style-sculpting round brush. Plus, its negative ion technology delivers shiny, frizz-free results with way less damage.

Plaid skirts for fall? Yes, pleats! The MakeMeChic Tartan Plaid Pleated Mini Skirt is the perfect addition to your autumn wardrobe.

It can be dressed up or down…and looks so chic with knee high boots. It’s a total classic and won’t go out of style, meaning it’ll be in your closet for seasons to come.

You can’t have Christian Girl Autumn without a Wide Brim Felt Fedora Hat.

Totally nail the aesthetic with this oversized hat. It’s great for those days when your blowout just doesn’t work out…or if your hair is looking a little greasy. Allow your accessory to do the talking by pairing it with a simple ’fit…or dress it up with your favorite sweater and pleated skirt for a chic look.

You can’t go wrong with a pair of Classic Uggs. These cozy sherpa shoes have been a fall wardrobe staple for decades…and they’re not going away anytime soon. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, these boots are sure to keep you comfy all fall long, especially when the days get cooler and it’s time to bundle up.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!