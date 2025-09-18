Must-Have Slow Cookers for Soup Season

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

There's nothing better than coming home to a warm meal on a cold day. But let's be real -- no one wants to slave over a hot stove as soon as they get home from the office. That's why a slow cooker is about to be the new MVP of your kitchen.

Enjoy your favorite soups, stews and even curry by just tossing a few ingredients into the pot ... then set it and forget it. Kick back and watch that new episode of Real Housewives while your Crock-Pot does all the work. Here are some of our picks -- all available on Amazon.

Who knew a slow cooker could be so chic? With the bella 6 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker's sleek and modern design available in several colorways, it'll fit right in with your kitchen decor -- all while getting the job done.

Plan your meals ahead of time with four timed presets and three temperature control settings so you can slow cook at just the right temp for your recipe. Plus, the glass lid is shatter-resistant and the pot is equipped with Cool-touch handles. And to top it all off, it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

Don't leave dinner until the last minute. Get things prepped before you even leave for work with the Crock-Pot 7 Quart Manual Slow Cooker.

Simply allow your meal to sizzle all day on the high or low settings and arrive home with a satisfying and nutritious meal waiting for you. And if you're not quite ready to eat by the time it's done cooking, use the warm setting to keep it at an ideal serving temperature as long as you need.

Say goodbye to bologna sandwiches and cold leftovers at the office because the Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer is about to transform lunchtime.

This personal and portable 20 oz. electric lunchbox allows you to take your favorite meals with you wherever you go. It’s the perfect size for one person and is ideal for warming meals while you’re on the go…whether you’re in the mood for homemade soup or a chicken stir fry.

Get guaranteed great meals on the go with the Crock-Pot GO Portable Electric Lunch Box.

No matter what kind of meal you’ve whipped up…from burritos to spaghetti and meatballs…this portable food warmer will heat up your home-cooked meals wherever you are. It can heat up to 195°F within two hours so your lunch will be ready whenever you are.

If you’re lacking counter space in a tiny kitchen, the Crock-Pot 2-Quart Classic Slow Cooker is for you.

With a smaller capacity than other Crock-Pot, this slow cooker is perfectly sized to make dinner for two…or for preparing small meals, dips, or sides. It has all the typical features of a classic Crock-Pot including three heat settings…and the removable stoneware is oven-safe so you can add a delicious finishing crisp to your favorite meals.

The Ninja MC1001 Foodi PossibleCooker PRO means business.

This versatile 8-in-1 cooker is capable of taking the place of 14 different cooking tools and appliances…replacing the need for a slow cooker, steam oven, food warmer, nonstick pot, sauté pan, cast iron skillet, saucier, steamer, saucepan, stock pot, Dutch oven, roasting pan, bread maker, and utensil. Basically, it does it all…and it can do it really fast, cooking up to 30% faster than a conventional oven.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!