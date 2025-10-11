Rhea Ripley's Hot Shots for Her 29th Birthday
Rhea Ripley's Hottest Shots To Celebrate Her 29th Birthday!
Published
There's always reason to celebrate with Rhea Ripley, and this weekend's a big one for the two-time WWE Women's World Champion -- because she's turning 29 years old!
We thought we'd commemorate the professional wrestler's special day by putting together some of her hottest shots from over the years ... just make sure you've got something nice and cool nearby, because it's gonna get steamy in here!
We hope your day's just as special as hers ... and not as hard as her muscles!