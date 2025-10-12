Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sammy Hagar Celebrates Birthday With Huge Bash In Cabo

Sammy Hagar Rock ‘n’ Roll Chaos At My Birthday Blowout!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
101225_sammy_hagar_kal
ROCKIN' OUT!!!

Sammy Hagar's annual Birthday Bash went full-on wild at Cabo Wabo Cantina last night, with rock royalty, surprise guests, and tequila flowing like... well, tequila!

The icon's energy is unreal in this video -- the 77-year-old's onstage was having a blast while delivering a powerhouse version of Man in the Box that had fans losing it.

101225_sammy_hagar_stage_primary

Even pop icon Belinda Carlisle stole the show for a moment, hitting the stage to belt out "We Got the Beat," twirling and dancing with Sammy like they were teens all over again!

101225_sammy_hagar_stage_primary_v3

Belinda was also spotted watched from the VIP platform, dancing and singing along to "Why Can’t This Be Love" while a lucky Van Halen superfan got invited onstage to shred "5150"  and "Summer Nights.:

Sammy Hagar

Of course, the night was fueled by plenty of Santo Tequila -- Sammy’s collab with Guy Fieri -- keeping the party rocking till late.

Fans who scored a ticket -- via the annual lottery -- basically got a front-row seat to rock history, all wrapped up in the intimate 600-capacity cantina! Rock on, Sammy!