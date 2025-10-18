Guess Who This Forward-Thinking Singer Is!
Guess Who This Forward-Thinking Singer Is!
Published
We know plenty of artists are on the fence about the effects of A.I. on the music industry -- and we wanna see if you can guess who this forward-thinking singer is!
We caught up with this guy at LAX in May this year, and he was pretty open about not being too afraid of A.I. -- because he claimed no one could do it like he can!
Still, he admitted we're likely gonna need a few rules to make sure A.I. doesn't completely replace artists in the future ... and to be fair, we're not sure anyone but this guy could have written a banger like "Closer!"