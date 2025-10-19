Weighted Vests to Take Your Workout to the Next Level

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

No, we're not trying to sell you life preservers for your upcoming cruise ... but these weighted workout vests will sure come in handy if you're trying to get your body in shape before your next vacay!

With fall runs and events like the New York Marathon on the horizon, take your workouts to the next level with one of these weighted vests. They all help with strength training, muscle building and weight loss ... and come in a variety of different colors and styles to match your fit.

Let's start things off with the ZELUS Weighted Vest, which comes in various different colors and weights up to 30 pounds!

These vests offer evenly distributed iron sand to add extra resistance to your daily workouts for more intensity. It's a simple way to push harder without the need for bulky gear or a complete change to your routine. The vest is equipped with adjustable buckle straps that offer a good fit for chest sizes between 35 and 45 inches, and stays in place no matter the body type!

Another ZELUS option is this ZELUS Weighted Vest - U Shaped, which offers up a different kind of fit.

This style is designed to relieve shoulder pressure, while also providing extra waist support. It also comes with a handy arm pouch for your essentials -- because we all know just how hard it is to stay away from our cell phones for long, even while on a jog.

With this Lifepro 2-in-1 Adjustable Weighted Vest + Ankle Weights you get a deal from chest to ... well, ankles, duh!

Double up the intensity with this set, which also comes with reflective stripe, phone pocket and the option to go from 5-15 pounds. Rock this one during your workouts and get a body like your favorite star in no time.

This Renoj Weighted Vest is the perfect fit -- literally -- for free moving and fast paced workouts, without making you feel clunky and over-encumbered.

Made from breathable neoprene, this vest maximizes every move from turns, to walks, to runs, to full-body workouts! Its ergonomic structure makes it suitable for all of your workout routines, without hindering your intensity in any way.

It may look like Kevlar, but it's the ZELUS Adjustable Soft Iron Weighted Vest -- and while it won't stop a bullet, it will stop you from having too easy of a workout!

This vest adds adjustable weights using Z-fit soft iron weights for a balanced resistance. They slide into the vest pockets easily. The vest also is tailored for women's curves without putting pressure on the chest.

Finally, we have the FUFF Weighted Vest -- which comes in a hot pink or just a plain black -- and has one of the more classic designs out there.

This vest in particular is really good for your cardio routines. Just clip it on, fasten it over your shoulders, and go. Yes, these weights may all make you run a little slower ... but you'll also probably lose weight faster in the process!

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!