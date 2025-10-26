Amazon's Holiday Beauty Event Deals Loved by Love Island's Kaylor Martin

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're stuck on an island surrounded by a handful of hot people, you're gonna want to look your best. And Love Island's Kaylor Martin has picked our her beauty faves on sale right now as part of Amazon's Holiday Beauty Event.

Boasting more than 1 million fans on IG, Martin knows a thing or two about what hit takes to look picture perfect. And with top brands like LANEIGE, tarte, Milk and more all available at deep discounts, she selected her most dependable products on sale right now.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Amazon Holiday Beauty Event Best Sellers

Kiss your worries goodbye with this LANEIGE Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum, which will make your lips glow with any shade of red you like!

These gels hydrate your lips, give them a glossy flourish, with plumping polypeptides to go with whichever of these colors you like: blueberry jelly, chocolate frosting, cinnamon sugar, maple glaze, peach glaze, raspberry jam, strawberry sprinkles, and sugar glaze! Yeah, that's right ... there are more options here than hot guys on any season of Love Island!

Be the most popular one at the villa with this tarte shape tape best-sellers set.

In this set, you get the shape tape concealer, you get the hydrating lip gloss balm, you get the mascara. With this kit, you have all you need to draw everyone's attention to your eyes and your flawless face.

You can rely on this Smashbox Always On Skin-Balancing Foundation to make sure your skin is glowing each and every day.

This medium-to-full coverage foundation is meant to hydrate, balance, and control oils for a fresh, long-wearing finish. The lightweight formula flexes with skin, resists sweat and humidity, and stays comfortable all day!

To really bring out the color in your cheeks, try out this Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Liquid Highlighter!

The soft hue of this highlighter just makes your features stand out that much more, with all kinds of color options to compliment your face -- from pink to gold to peach, and everything in between!

Kaylor may be known for her cry face, but it'll look flawless with the help of this Milk Makeup Bionic Blush.

This one is not only an award-winning, hydrating liquid blush, but it can be blended or built up for a soft flush of long-lasting color. Clean, vegan + cruelty-free formula infused with skin-loving ingredients, it's suitable for all skin types.

Finally, make your own Aarons turn for a second glance with this tarte most-wanted shape tape concealer & mascara duo.

This deal is two for one, and is the perfect on-the-go set for you! You get a travel-size shape tape for 16 hours of flawless, brightened coverage, AND a travel-size maneater mascara for volume and lash! With this perfect pair, you're the queen of the drama!

