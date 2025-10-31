Deals on Face Masks, Serums and Peels During Amazon's Beauty Event

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Halloween may be time to mask up ... but Amazon has some killer deals on a whole different kind of mask as part of their annual Holiday Beauty Event.

Skip the expensive facial and stock up on some of our favorite skincare products, from hydrating sheet masks to super luxe serums from brands like Kiehl’s and Pacifica. Whether you need to bring your dull and dry skin back to life or just want to treat yourself to a little TLC, we've got you covered.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Hot Skincare Deals from Kiehl's, Bliss, Neutrogena & More!

Spa day at home? Bliss skincare has got you covered with everything you could ever need to treat yourself to a little TLC. From brightening to calming to hydrating, they've got it all.

With the Bliss Disappearing Act Serum, you can shrink and blur the appearance of pores for a smooth complexion…all while strengthening skin’s barrier over time. Use the Bliss Drench & Quench Moisturizing Serum for an extra burst of hydration thanks to the brand’s highest concentration of four hyaluronic acids and amino acids. And before bed, try out the Bliss Renew & Smooth Night Glycolic Acid Serum to dissolve dead skin cells and take your skin from dull to smooth and defined.

Bring your dull and dry skin back to life with the Pacifica Vegan Collagen Hydrate & Plump Face Mask.

Each sheet mask in this four-pack is soaked with a hydrating and plumping fermented-peptide serum as well as a potent formulation of vegan collagen peptides made from cucumber and aloe. After just 20 minutes of wear, you’ll see instant results, meaning visibly plumped and moisturized skin.

Detox your skin with the Image Skincare I MASK Purifying Probiotic Mask.

Formulated with a blend of yogurt-based probiotics and nourishing superfruits, this fortifying mask works to balance the skin’s natural flora and helps it resist dehydration and imbalance. Plus, purifying green clay and charcoal help to detoxify and clear away impurities, leaving the skin clean, smooth and refined.

Resurface and replenish your skin at the same time with the philosophy Microdelivery Vitamin C Resurfacing Peel Kit.

This two-step anti-aging peel rejuvenates dull skin, improves fine lines and repairs UV damage while respecting the skin’s barrier. First, smooth microcrystals gently polish off dead skin cells while infusing skin with vitamin c and peptides. Next, the activating gel warms upon contact to gently open pores, renewing and refining skin’s texture…resulting in a smoother, more radiant appearance.

If you’re feeling stressed, so is your skin. The Pacifica Stress Rehab Redness & Pore Clarifying Mask is the ultimate solution for calming and revitalizing your skin, helping to alleviate the signs of stress and reduce redness.

With a blend of natural, high-quality ingredients, like matcha and cloudberry, it will have your skin looking its best…even if you’re not feeling your best.

Dry skin? Not a problem for the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Mask.

This 12 pack will ensure your skin is moisturized for months. Made with a unique 100% hydrogel material, each mask is packed with a nourishing serum containing purified hyaluronic acid. In just minutes, it quenches dry skin, leaving it hydrated, smooth, and supple.

If you remember what dial up internet sounded like…it may be time to invest in the Bliss The Elder Millennial Kit.

This four-piece collection includes a skin-refreshing cleanser, depuffing and brightening under eye masks, a Vitamin C serum and hydrating vitamin C daily moisturizer. If you’re looking for a skincare regimen but aren’t sure where to start, this is exactly what you need.

Instant facial? Sign us up. The Kiehl’s Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask is all about invigorating and brightening fatigued, dull skin.

Invigorate your skin with the help of turmeric and crushed cranberry seeds which work to gently exfoliate for softer, smoother skin.

Indulge in a relaxing self-care experience with Burt’s Bees Refreshing Sheet Mask.

Stock up with this six-pack and enjoy the benefits of instantly moisturizing skin. Designed for all skin types, this mask contains cucumber extract and a nutrient-rich botanical formula that instantly also helps to balance skin's pH and improve texture, leaving skin feeling invigorated, soft and supple.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!