Disgraced Ex-Spanish Soccer Prez Luis Rubiales Hit With Eggs At Book Event

Luis Rubiales Shell-Shocked At Book Event ... Hit With Eggs

By TMZ Staff
Disgraced former Spanish soccer honcho Luis Rubiales was the target of an egg-throwing attack at a book event on Thursday ... and the whole bizarre incident was caught on video.

Rubiales -- who resigned as the Spanish football federation president following his unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup in 2023 -- was promoting his tell-all book, "Kill Rubiales," in Madrid when someone in attendance threw the yolky objects in his direction ... one hitting him in the back.

Rubiales revealed the man was actually his uncle ... as he went on to say, "He's a troublemaker and he's unwell. I think he's been arrested. We'll see what we can do to prevent these things from happening again. It's a shame."

Rubiales also claimed it was unclear what was in uncle's hands prior to the throwing ... and he feared he might have had a gun.

Rubiales was convicted of sexual assault for his actions against Hermoso ... and his appeal was later rejected.

He was fined and ordered to stay 656 feet away from Hermoso and cut all communication for a year. FIFA also banned him from international soccer activities for three years.

Rubiales avoided jail time ... but faced anywhere from one to four years behind bars under the country's 2022 consent laws.