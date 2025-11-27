Guess Who This Curly-Haired Cutie Turned Into!

Before this lil' cutie pie with cute curly hair turned into an American actress and singer, she was just auditioning for acting roles, growing up in New Jersey and dreaming of becoming a star ...

She met her manager at the mall when she was just 3 years old. While rockin' sparkly pink outfits, she sang about "Fabulous." You may recall her from Disney's "High School Musical" with Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.