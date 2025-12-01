Holiday Gift Guide: Top Toys Under $100!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You wanna make good ol' Santa look generous this year ... but St. Nick ain't paying your bills?!

We got the solution for you ... toys worth bragging about come the new year ... but with a price tag that even Mr. Scrooge wouldn't wince at!

Check out our list of gifts for kids under $100 below -- and check out Amazon's full Holiday Deals page here!

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Toys Under $100

Yeah, it may be winter right now, but your kids can dream of summer fun all year long with this Barbie Dream Pool Playset!

This set makes a big splash with a slide, pool, hot tub, shower area, diving board, and snack station. Yeah, it pretty much has anything you could need for an epic pool party! The hot tub in particular is really neat with its bubble feature. Just press down on the pump to see bubbles form. Plus, a waterfall edge in the hot tub spills over into the pool for bougie, realistic detail.

The biggest toy of the year is, without question, the famous -- or infamous, depending on who you ask -- Labubu! This POP MART The Monsters Labubu is yet another to add to your collection!

If you're just now getting into the Labubus, better late than never! This one is sweet cause it's got a custard-like color, with a pink heart in hand wrapped in a light blue bowtie. Awwww! Show your love back by getting this cute little beast.

And if you want some more Labubus to join this little one, check out the PopMart Storefront for more!

It's really gonna suck when your kid owns a Ferrari before you do, but this LEGO Technic Ferrari might be a little more in your price range.

It may be made of LEGO, but this red devil is going to be zooming all over the house with speed, grace, and style, once it's built. Just remember, just cause you don't own a Ferrari, doesn't mean your kids can't. If nothing else, at least they'll be prepared to drive one!

Bluey is jumping out of the TV and into your house with this LEGO Bluey: Bluey’s Family House!

No real estate needed for this! With this 382-piece set, you get Bluey's outback house, and LEGO versions of our favorite blue pup and his mama, Chilli, too!

Bring the intensity of Mario Kart to your home with this Hot Wheels Toy Car Track Set!

Take a speedy trip through the infamous Bowser's Castle track. This road is perilous for any toy car you want to throw at it, whether it be other Mario Kart characters or any other cars you have in your toy box.

Let your imagination run wild with these incredibly popular MAGNA-TILES.

All of these 32 translucent geometric shapes come in 6 different colors. The set includes Squares -- 2 Large, 14 Small -- and Triangles -- 8 Equilateral, 4 Right, 4 Isosceles -- and they're not here just to help you learn geometry, they're here to help you create your hyper-futuristic city!

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!