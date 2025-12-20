Holiday Gift Guide: Panic Purchases for Her Under $40

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You're almost outta time to buy a Christmas gift for the women in your life ... so you better act fast!

With just days to go until Santa's big visit, be sure you've got something waiting for the lovely ladies in your inner circle under your tree ... with any of these last minute gift ideas. Even better? They won't break the bank.

Thanks to Amazon's quick shipping, most of these should arrive before December 25 -- just be sure to double check those delivery dates before ordering

Oprah has been journaling since she was a teenager and believes it can be a transformative experience.

With Oprah’s “The Life You Want” Nightly Reflections Journal, it’s easier than ever to self-reflect with five powerful daily prompts that help you take the pulse of the day and set your intention for the next. Uncover what truly fulfills you and cultivate happiness in just a few minutes each night.

Give your Stanley a little holiday flair with the Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, now available in a festive Cranberry Gloss colorway.

This version of the brand’s iconic tumbler includes the leakproof ProTour Flip Straw lid. Just flip up the built-in straw to sip, then snap it shut when you’re done. Plus, the removable spout means that the lid is quick and easy to clean. It’s available in all the classic sizes, from 14 oz to 40 oz, and the color combinations that fans have come to love.

All of your personal items will be impeccably organized with this handy BAGSMART Large Toiletry Bag.

With several internal compartments, you’ll be able to store all your essentials from soaps to shavers…while ensuring your smaller items will never get lost at the bottom of the bag. Plus, it’s crafted from water-resistant material and has a convenient hook for hanging in the bathroom.

The glass skin of their dreams is just a face mask away with the medicube Salmon PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask.

This Korean beauty product is packed with powerful ingredients like salmon PDRN and low-molecular collagen that enhance skin elasticity and provide a luminous glow. Simply wear this face mask for a few hours…and when it transforms from pink to transparent, it’s time to debut a new, radiant look.

While the pink one might not make it before Christmas, the gold version might!

If you are searching the perfect gift for her, give her an unexpected gift with this PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Station Necklace.

This dainty 14k gold plated choker necklace is suitable for any occasion. From daily wear to fancy events, get ready to look expensive with this eye-catching piece.

You can never have too many lip products. Give the gift of a perfect pout with the LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm.

This lightweight, moisture-rich lip balm is formulated with shea and murumuru seed butters for nourishing, on-the-go hydration and a glossy finish. Plus it’s available in so many shades, complementing every skintone.

Shake it off? More like shake it up with The Eras Pour: The Unofficial, Ultimate Taylor Swift Cocktail Book.

Inspired by Taylor’s music, this book of cocktail recipes will please any of-age Swiftie, no matter what era they stan. With 80 different concoctions, including over a dozen alcohol-free options, there’s something for everyone -- from the Fearless 13 to the Forevermore. So come on babe, you can make me a drink!

We’re having a total Y2K moment with this Juicy Couture Velour Loungewear Set.

This throwback ’fit has Juicy written all over it…literally. You’ll be so cozy in this two-piece set which features a velour pullover sweater and jogger pants, embossed with the brand’s logo. It also includes Juicy’s signature rhinestones on both the chest and butt ... so 2002.

It’s wine o’clock! Your tumbler doesn’t have to just be for sipping H2O and staying hydrated. The Stanley Textured Reserve Wine Tumbler keeps your wine at the ideal temp, thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation.

Plus, there will be no spills or splashes thanks to the snug slider lid. To top it all off, it’s got a subtle, swirling texture and a shimmering finish that makes your wine drinking experience just a touch classier.