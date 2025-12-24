Must-Have Workout Equipment for Those New Year's Resolutions

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If your New Year's resolution is all about getting fit, you're gonna want to set yourself up for success. While big goals can be hard to hold onto, you can stay on track with your fitness resolutions with the help of some new at-home workout equipment.

If you spent all last year avoiding the gym, you won't have to worry about trekking there multiple times a week … because you'll have everything you need in the comfort of your own home. From exercise bikes and dumbbell sets to portable treadmills and yoga mats, we've got everything you need to reach your goals this year.

Kick off the New Year with a cycling class right from the comfort of your own home with the Peloton Cross Training Bike+ !

The iconic exercise bike allows you to build your own workout, no matter what your skill level is, and comes equipped with a swivel 23.8” HD touchscreen, allowing you to follow guided classes or just stream your favorite show. Plus, it now has a movement-tracking camera that can help you count reps, correct form and customize workouts.

This Portable 20-in-1 Workout Equipment System can do it all! You’ll never have to make the trek to the gym again with this compact fitness system in your home. It includes a foldable push up board, which allows you to specifically target your desired muscle groups.

The entire system makes getting in a variety of exercises easy and is great for both beginners and those who are already avid gym-goers.

Pilates princess status…right from the comfort of your own home! This Pilates Bar Kit with Resistance Bands offers an intense pilates-style workout using resistance bands to perform a variety of workouts.

Whether you’re a beginner or know your way around a pilates studio, you can adjust the resistance to your comfort level and build up your workout as you consistently improve.

Getting started with weightlifting has never been so easy with this Adjustable 4-in-1 Dumbbells Set . With just one set, these weights can transform with the addition of one (or more!) dumbbell plates.

With a max weight of 10 lbs., it’s perfect for a diversified low impact training regime. Plus, they come in a variety of fun colors that will totally match your new Alo set!

No home gym is complete without an Amazon Basics Vinyl Kettlebell ! Available in a variety of different weights, from 10 to 40 lbs., this versatile weight is a great addition to your exercise regime or strength training program.

Whether you’re doing squats, lunges or cardio, this kettlebell is sure to come in handy.

Gone are the days that a bulky treadmill takes over the whole room. With this Portable Walking Pad , you’ll actually get in your daily steps without needing to have an entire home gym.

This portable and compact walking pad has three exercise modes so you can walk, jog and even turn up the incline. Speed ranges from 0.5 - 4 mph and the incline can be extended up to 8%. On top of all that, its powerful 2.5HP motor is extremely quiet so you won’t ever have to worry about disturbing others.

If you're looking for a stylish way to keep yourself inspired and accountable, then definitely get your hands ... or rather one of your wrists ... on the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch.

This little device packs a heavy punch with its features, which include a daily readiness score, built-in GPS, and a workout intensity map. It tracks your heartrate 24/7, and bolsters 40+ exercise modes with automatic tracking. It also has a personalized sleep profile, daily sleep stages, and a sleep score for when you're not pumping iron and actually getting some shut-eye.

Burn some calories while you work! This Under Desk Elliptical Machine allows you to get in a low impact workout, all while you’re comfortably seated. It’s perfect for sedentary office workers and seniors as well as anyone undergoing leg rehabilitation.

With 12 adjustable speeds, you can change the intensity to achieve the results you need. And with a silent wheel and advanced sound-dampening technology, you won’t be disrupting others.

Looking to bike on a budget? The CURSOR FITNESS Exercise Bike is an excellent alternative to pricer cycles and will get you spinning in no time. Whether you haven’t been on a bike in a while or are a SoulCycle veteran, this bike has a micro-adjustable resistance knob that will help you determine your workout intensity. From a light, warm-up ride to a challenging HIIT session, you’ll get exactly the kind of ride you’re looking for.

In the new year, begin your yoga journey with the help of this Yoga Set for Beginners . This kit includes a large, non-slip mat that provides excellent grip and stability, keeping you in place even during the most intense workouts. It also has thick cushioning, offering buffer protection for your spine, hips, knees and elbows when you’re on the floor. The set also includes other essentials like a yoga strap for stretching, two yoga blocks for support, resistance bands, door anchor, and booty bands.

