Hit the Gym In These New Fitness Fits for Fellas In 2026

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Alright, fellas ... this one is for you! If your New Year's Resolution is to hit the gym more in 2026, then you better look the part with some new workout threads.

With pieces from top brands like Under Armour, Nike and New Balance, these gym looks will let everyone else know that you're serious about your commitment to fitness.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Fitness Fits For Him

These Under Armour Men's HeatGear Armour Leggings are here to make your next gym session full of comfort, efficiency, and style.

These are the way to go ... thanks to their super light fabric, quick drying, increased durability, and an ergonomic design. They also come in different colors including white, green, blue, yellow, orange, red, black, grey, navy, and light blue!

The best thing to pair with your new Under Armour Leggings is this Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 ½ Zip!

Face it, wherever you are, it's getting colder ... and sometimes you'd rather get to your gym sesh without having to freeze your butt off getting there. Or maybe you like taking runs in cooler temps. With this Half Zip, you get an ultra-soft, quick drying, and streamlined jacket that you can take with you to any workout ... and you can get this one in pretty much whichever color you like to match those leggings!

If you wanna turn up the heat, then definitely get yourself this Under Armour Men's HeatGear Compression Short-Sleeve T-Shirt!

Also super light, dries easily, and designed for comfort, this t-shirt just makes you look the most athletic in the room ... at least that's what we think when we see someone wearing one of these at the gym. Well, now you can be the one wearing it ... and you can get it in any color you'd like!

Ohhh, so you're more of an adidas guy, huh ... okay, don't worry, we got something for you, too! Check out this adidas Men's Basic 3-Stripes Tricot Track Suit!

It's the classic sporty look, fully refined and fresh. The full zip with stand-up collar for that classic track jacket look that adidas always nails! It also has pockets ... so you don't have to worry stuffing your personal effects in a locker and then trying to remember which number it was or what the lock combination!

These Nike Club Men's Training Joggers are yet another fitness fit option!.

These stylish and simple joggers are made with premium brushed-back fleece, making them warm and comfortable, with an elastic waistband with drawcord that allows for a snug fit. The cuffs allow you to show off your shoes too ... which Nike has plenty off too, of course.

To go with your joggers, you've also gotta get the Nike Men's Club Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie!

This midweight hoodie is great for gym sessions as well as a casual outfit for a day out in the town. It comes in multiple different colors to choose from and will go very nicely with your Nike Joggers!

Alright, no more messing around ... get your hands on this New Balance Men's Accelerate 5 Inch Short 22 for total, unrestricted movement that will encourage you to push your hardest!

They dry fast, wick moisture away from the body, are lightweight and designed for easy movement, and come with an internal brief for added support.

What ever it is you decide to wear to the gym, you always want to have a good gym bag carrying your gear ... like this BE SMART Waterproof Mens Gym Bag with Shoe Compartment!

You've seen LeBron pull up to a Lakers game with the Louis Vuitton bag, right? Okay, it's not a Louis Vuitton bag, but you'll definitely look like LeBron walking to and from your gym with this bag in your hand. And it's not just great for carrying gym gear ... it's also a fantastic carry-on bag for travel, too!

Last on the list are these NIKE Unisex Performance Cushion Quarter Socks ... cause, let's be honest, if you're going to get all the freshest gym gear, you might as well finish the look with new socks too.

Great for all genders, these socks are made to help your feet stay dry and comfortable, with soft support on the heel and sole to make you feel like you're walking on clouds even when you're sprinting on a treadmill!

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals.