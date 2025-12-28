Fierce Fitness Fits for Your 2026 Workouts

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Kick off the new year with a new gym routine … and a new outfit that'll make you look snatched while you're doing your squats.

We know getting back into a fitness routine can be tough so motivate yourself with a cute new 'fit. Whether you're looking for a matching set for pilates or the perfect pair of leggings for getting in the boxing ring, we've rounded up workout essentials that'll have you making a statement while you're breaking a sweat.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: FITNESS ’FITS FOR HER

If you’re kicking off the new year with a new fitness routine, it’s bound to be a little bit chilly.

While the weather is still a bit crispy, make sure to grab a pair of these Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Mid-Rise Joggers that will keep you warm on those early morning sessions at the gym or when you’re getting in an evening run as the temperature drops.

Pair your joggers with this matching Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Logo Pullover Hoodie .

Whether you’re heading to the gym or are just running errands after a yoga class, this cozy hoodie will keep you toasty…and will match with basically any workout bottoms you already own.

No one wants to think about finding a matching ’fit when you’re on the way to an early AM workout class … and that’s where this Women’s 3 Piece Workout Set comes in handy!

Looking cute and coordinated will be a breeze when you throw on these matching leggings, sports bra and jacket. Plus, it’s available in a ton of different colors, making it easy to mix things up!

Whether you’re running drills or just want to rock a sporty look, this adidas Tiro 24 Training Jacket is the perfect versatile addition to your closet.

Created to support high-performance soccer during chilly sessions, this slim-fitting jacket will keep you warm and dry thanks to AEROREADY technology that wicks away moisture. It’s available in so many different colorways … ensuring you’ll match your team (or the rest of your wardrobe).

Everyone’s workout leggings could use a refresh.

Before you kick off your first workout sessions of the new year, treat yourself to a pair of Under Armour Favorite Wordmark Leggings . These performance leggings are crafted from ultra-soft, lightweight cotton and a stretchy elastic waistband, making sure that you’re incredibly comfortable whether you’re on a run or just running errands.

You can’t go wrong with Fabletics On-The-Go PowerHold High-Waisted Leggings .

Crafted from the brand’s iconic PowerHold fabric with InstaBoost Tech, it’s designed with maximum compression to flatter your figure and hold you in ... without holding you back. It’s perfect for boxing, squatting, and everything in between. Plus, unlike other leggings, it’s got deep pockets for your phone and all your gym accessories.

Fashion and function are seamlessly combined with this Sports Bra & Bike Shorts Workout Set .

This super cute gym ’fit is made from stretchy and breathable fabric that will keep you well supported, even when you’re doing squats. Available in a variety of fun colors with contrast piping detailing, this set will surely have you making a statement anytime you’re wearing it while working out

Revamp your gym wardrobe with this 5 Piece Workout Outfit Set .

This versatile set can be mixed and matched and worn in so many different ways! It comes with a variety of workout pieces including a sports bra, t-shirt, zip-up jacket, leggings and shorts. All made from material that’s stretchy, lightweight and breathable, there will always be a piece you’ll want to wear, no matter where you’re going!

You’ll want to wear this Contrast Stitch Sports Bra & Leggings Set even when you’re not at the gym!

This matching ensemble is perfect for an intense workout…but can also be dressed up with a cute jacket for a coffee outing with friends. It’s made from soft and breathable material, keeping you cool at all times, and has great moisture absorption to keep you dry. Plus, it has a four-way stretch that moves with you wherever you go, from the gym to the mall.

