NASCAR Commisioner Steve Phelps Resigns After Michael Jordan Antitrust Trial
NASCAR’s first commissioner Steve Phelps announced his resignation Tuesday after 20 years with the racing series … and a month after his shocking text messages were revealed in a nasty trial.
A string of texts between NASCAR executives from 2023 were unsealed during testimony of the recent antitrust trial between two teams -- one being 23XI Racing, owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin -- and the association.
Phelps in one exchange called Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress "a stupid redneck" who "needs to be taken out back and flogged" … he also called Childress an "idiot" and an "ass-clown."
NASCAR ultimately settled the lawsuit … one day after Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris wrote a letter demanding Phelps’ removal as commissioner. Phelps will leave the company at the end of the month -- the 2026 season opens Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500.
Phelps said in a news release … "As I embark on new pursuits in sports and other industries, I want to thank the many colleagues, friends and especially the fans that have played such an important and motivational role in my career. Words cannot fully convey the deep appreciation I have for this life-changing experience."
NASCAR has not announced any additional leadership or personnel changes following Phelps’ departure.