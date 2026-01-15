TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Test your pop culture knowledge ... or die laughing while trying! This is a list of some of the best pop culture board games that are perfect for fun game nights with the fam or friends ... or both!

Dive into one or all of these fantastic board games that are sure to make for delightfully hysterical nights and weekends! Let the games begin!

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Winter 2026 Accessories

You've seen it a million times, although you may have never picked up on the name. Anomia is one of the most popular and fun fast-paced, brain-bending, and laugh-til-you cry hilarious games money can buy!

How do you play? Well, we're glad you asked! Players will flip cards until the symbols on two players’ cards match. Matching players race to give an example of the category on their opponent's card. Simple! Just be sure to pay attention ... it could be your turn at any moment!

You better know your trivia if you're going to face off against friends in the classic trivia game Trivial Pursuit!

It takes just five cards to win! But you better know your trivia better than the rest because if that sounds easy for you, it probably sounds easy for the competition! Simply answer the trivia question right and you keep the card. And if the game ends and you've got no cards ... definitely take a look at the TMZ website more, doofus!

Light up the stage as you take on any number of players you like in Song Fest, where you must prove you are the music know-it-all of your friend group!

This game takes players on a journey of 4 fun challenge categories through 5 plus decades of music! So, if you're exclusively a Swiftie, better get the Taylor Swift questions right cause you won't know jack about any of the other artists on here!

Another neat feature of this game is that it provides hints via Spotify through QR codes. And feel free to customize the gameplay by selecting only certain decades to play. Might be a good strategy if you're taking on your parents!

Speaking of decades, let's talk about the dopest decade of them all ... or the dark horse, depending on who you ask. If the board game title Hella 90s isn't making it obvious enough, we're talking about the grunge-infested '90s!

Play over 400 pop culture questions crammed with pictures, trivia, of course, and various game challenges! Relive gnarly fashions, trends, movies, TV, and the tunes of what may be your favorite decade ... or something else.

If you're traveling back in time to the '90s, might as well travel back just a little bit further to good ol' 1985 ... so you can play this Back to the Future boardgame!

This is a 2-4 player game that tests you on your knowledge of the iconic Back to the Future Trilogy! Here's the deal -- Biff stole the DeLorean and went on a joyride through time, disrupting events and scattering items through space and time!

Great Scott! we'll need you to fix the space-time continuum! This immersive boardgame is easy to start and difficult to put down ... no need for 1.21 gigawatts, or whatever amount of energy people's PCs use nowadays.

Have you scene this game? See what we did there? Test your movie trivia with Scene It, a game brought to you straight from Hollywood!

Like any movie savant knows, these kinds of games can go multiple different directions. "Scene It" does it all, with this being not just a trivia game, but a memory and puzzle game all wrapped into one! Just make sure you know your trivia, otherwise you'll be caught lacking in 4k, 70mm, ultra blu-ray, Dolby Atmos, and whatever else there is to humiliate you!

Last, but not least ... there's this Stranger Things boardgame! It's the most topical show of the beginning of 2026! Now's the time to get it!

The Mind Flayer is creating an army of Possessed people to invade Earth, and some of you are already under its control ... that's right, this is a bluffing game! And we all know that these are the kinds of games that are both hilarious, and make or break friendships. Overall, an 11 out of 10 experience ... if you know, you know. And no need to go into the Upside Down to get this game ... just follow the link and see what happens!

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals.