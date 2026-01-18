TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Situationships don't survive this holiday!

If you’re officially stumped on what to get your main squeeze for Valentine’s Day. You’ve come to the right place!

Skip the chocolates, roses and cheesy cards … and get them something that they really want. Whether you know she could use a little extra sparkle in her life or he appreciates a reliable wristwatch, these gifts will stand the test of time (like your romance) and all cost less than $500.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: VALENTINE’S GIFTS UNDER $500

FOR HER

You can’t go wrong by surprising your Valentine with a chic purse she’ll use year round. The Kate Spade Liv Convertible Shoulder Bag is perfect for day, night…or both. It’s crafted from genuine pebbled leather and designed with a top handle and a detachable, adjustable crossbody strap so it can be worn multiple ways. It’s big enough to fit her essentials, like her iPhone and wallet, and leaves plenty of room for any other gifts you want to hide inside.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend…especially on Valentine’s Day. If you want to go big without completely breaking the bank, these lab grown Houston Diamond District Diamond Stud Earrings are sure to impress. Each pair can be completely customized with different cuts and settings, so no matter what you’re looking for, they’re ready to make sure your date has a little extra sparkle this February.

If you’ve landed a BookTok girlie, give her the gift of an infinite library right in her hands. With the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, she can cozy up with over 15 million different titles, from classics to new favs. As the fastest Kindle ever, it features a 7” glare-free screen with adjustable brightness and warmth so she’ll be able to read in the brightest sunlight or late into the night. Plus, it’s got weeks of battery life, so there’s no need to charge between chapters.

Add a little extra sparkle to her stack with the Houston Diamond District Diamond Tennis Bracelet. This simple and timeless piece is crafted with lab grown diamonds, giving them the same composition as a natural diamond…but making it much more eco friendly. It can be customized with sterling silver or rose gold and made to fit any size wrist. This stunning bracelet is sure to please any jewelry lover and be a big hit on Valentine’s Day.

FOR HIM

If he’s got a sense of adventure, the Seiko Prospex Automatic Diver Watch is exactly what he needs. Whether he’s a seasoned diver who needs the right equipment when he’s in the water or just wants to look cool while he’s checking the time, this water-resistant watch is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Crafted from high quality stainless steel and accentuated by LumiBrite hands and markers, this watch will last for years to come…just like your love story.

If he’s a little bit more casual about his timepieces, this Citizen Garrison Eco-Drive Watch may be more his speed. This vintage-inspired piece pays homage to the golden age of travel and is powered by eco-drive technology, meaning it doesn’t need a battery. This watch continuously and sustainably ticks entirely thanks to light…artificial or natural. Plus, it’s available in different color options so it will perfectly match his vibe.

The Theragun Mini is the gift that keeps on giving. Instead of treating him to massage, get him this smart percussive therapy device that can give him a deep tissue massage right from the comfort of his own home, anytime he wants. With three built-in muscle massager speeds and three high-quality attachments, there’s always a setting to fit his needs. It’s made to relieve aches, reduce tightness, and enhance recovery after those intense workout sessions.

Rugged adventures aren’t an issue for the Turtlebox Original Gen 3. Built to endure the toughest environments, this waterproof speaker is 100% drop, crush, and dust-proof…meaning it can withstand anything you throw at it. Whether he’s knee-deep in water while fly fishing or kicking it on the beach, this speaker will still be blasting his favorite tunes. And it’s ready to go with three days of continuous playtime so it’ll last all the way through his boys’ weekend.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!