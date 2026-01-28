Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

For When It's Not That Serious

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Not ready to commit ... but don't want it to end just because of something silly?

Here's a list of romantic gifts that won't get you in too deep ... but just enough to keep a good thing going. Which isn't easy on the most romantic corporate holiday of all time -- Valentine's Day!

We've got even the freshest situationship-ers out there covered with these whacky, charming, and humorous Valentine's Day Gifts, all under $50 bucks ... just so you can keep your bar and your budget nice and low for next year.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: VALENTINE'S GIFTS UNDER $50

Let's start with this cute and romantic Lego Roses Building Set ... which you should remember to build after you've bought it!

Just as you're building your case for a lowkey thing this V-Day, so too should you be building some cool LEGO roses in the same way! It will be a great moment for you to present your hard work to your friend (with benefits)!

Despite the little snowflakes on these cute Hand Holding Socks, they are NOT Christmas themed footwear!

These socks have little magnets on the sides that make their little hands touch if they're close enough. It's the cutest way to cope with cold Winters, and your sidepiece who just wants a wholesome gift for Valentine's.

This one is for the fellas ... and sometimes all you gotta do is talk in their language. Show your gratitude to your mans with this Naughty Candle!

It sets the mood in public with its hilarious front wording that reads "Thanks for not hitting it and quitting it," and sets the tone for your alone time because we all know candles just make things way more romantic.

It's always important to remember where you and your partner come from ... even if it's with this when it started on a dating app card!

This cute and funny card reads "You're the best thing I've ever found on the internet," making it not only a charming gift for your significant other, but one that reminds them all the wholesome content you find on the web!

V-Day is for more than just loving official couples ... it's also for those rocky, awkward situationships, right? This Dark Humor Candle is perfect for anyone trying to impress their unofficial partner with a charmingly thoughtful and comedic gift.

As we all know, the best way to bond with that special someone is to exchange dark humor. This is literally that!

Even if it's not official, that doesn't mean a cute gift isn't warranted for V-Day. This I Heart My Situationship T-Shirt shows all those exclusive people that you are capable of being corny too!

Nothing is more obnoxious for both single people and taken people than a shirt that shows your quasi-exclusivity. So, wear it proud!

Face it ... before you start considering a prenup, maybe try out this Dating Scratchers game so you know what you're getting into!

Every scratch on this game reveals a fun, doable date that sparks connection, laughter, and hopefully a second date? If you're dating someone whose love language is spontaneous adventures, this is the gift for you!

This We're Not Really Strangers Game is a real make-or-break relationship game. Here's why:

Level 1 is all about honesty -- see how your significant other sees you and challenge the assumptions you make about them. Level 2 gets into the nitty-gritty. Level 3 is about what you two have learned about each other. By the end, you won't have to worry about remembering your sister-in-law's name cause you played this!

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!