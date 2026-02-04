Valentine's Day Gifts Under $100

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner … but don’t panic because there's still enough time to pick out something your date will truly love.

Whether you completely forgot or were waiting for payday to make your purchase, we've got you covered with great gifts that won't break the bank.

From fine jewelry to accessories and even self care gadgets, it's all under $100 AND will show up on your door step in record time. Don't worry, we won't tell anyone that you waited until the last minute!

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: VALENTINE’S GIFTS UNDER $100

FOR HER

If you want to look like you splurged (but actually saved big bucks), the IMOLOVE Lab Grown Diamond Ring is the perfect gift.

This stunning ring features 18 sparkling gemstones, crafted with lab grown diamonds which gives them the same composition and brilliance as a natural jewel.

Using a micro-pavé setting, you’ll get a smooth, secure fit that won’t snag or scratch … ensuring this ring is everlasting, just like your romance.

Sometimes simple and chic is the way to go! This timeless The Pearl Source Freshwater Pearl Pendant Necklace features a hand-selected, real cultured freshwater pearl set on a sterling silver chain.

If she’s not into diamonds or brightly colored gemstones, this necklace is the ideal addition to her collection.

It’ll add a touch of glamour to any occasion, whether your Valentine is wearing it to the office or for a night out on the town.

She’ll love this kate spade new york Mini Zip Card Case. This handy little wallet is perfect for all of her essentials and thanks to its miniature size, it can fit in any sized purse, both big and small.

With convenient slots for credit cards and identification, it also features a zip pouch for change…and maybe even a few beauty items! Plus, it’s also got an attached key ring for keeping everything close.

FOR HIM

If he’s so over carrying around a bulky leather wallet, then The Ridge Wallet and Card Holder is an absolute must-have. It can expand to hold up to 12 cards and other essentials like cash … all without stretching and becoming hard to manage.

And on top of that, its aluminum build includes RFID-blocking technology, meaning he’ll be safe from wireless theft and digital skimming too.

There’s nothing wrong with a little manscaping! Give him the gift of his smoothest shave yet with the Manscaped The Lawn Mower 4.0 Pro.

This waterproof groin and body hair trimmer was designed for below-the-waist grooming but works for every curve and corner of the body.

And it comes equipped with a SkinSafe ceramic blade that’s rounded for comfort with a built-in guard designed to help reduce nicks and cuts.

If you’re balling on a budget, this ChainsPro Miami Cuban Link Chain will make it look like you spent big money on his gift. This chain is made from sturdy stainless steel with a smooth and glossy gold-plated finish.

It’s the perfect choice if he’s trying out jewelry for the first time and isn’t ready to invest in an expensive piece. Plus, it comes in a variety of lengths and styles, so there’s plenty of options even if gold isn’t his color.

