Celebrate Jennifer Aniston's Birthday With These Products on Amazon

Jennifer Aniston is just ageless ... seriously.

The only thing that's changed is the number of candles on her birthday cake -- a milestone that happens to be today. While we may not have access to her fountain of youth, we've gathered some of her fav products that keep her looking (and smelling) flawless.

From her award-winning haircare line, LolaVie, to her signature scent, Solstice Bloom, we've got what you need to get inspired in honor of Jen's 57th bday.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: Celebrate Jen's Bday With These Beauty Finds

Jennifer is known for her iconic hair (remember the Rachel?) so it only makes sense that she's sharing her haircare secrets.

This LolaVie Restorative Shampoo & Conditioner Set is all about nourishing your locks and bond-building to help repair the look of damage while protecting against breakage. With a formulation that gently cleanses, you’ll have softer, smoother and more manageable hair.

The award-winning LolaVie Glossing Detangler is the multitasking product you need in your routine. It’s a detangler, heat protectant, frizz fighter, shine enhancer, and hydrator … all in one.

Just spray onto wet or towel-dried hair and comb through. Then style as usual for a smooth, polished finish.

Jennifer always has the perfect blowout and that’s in part due to the LolaVie Perfecting Leave-In.

This do-it-all leave-in conditioner is powered by Rose of Jericho, a superfruit complex and LolaVie’s signature B-Pro3 bond technology to transform strands for dramatically smoother, stronger, effortlessly perfect hair.

The LolaVie Restorative Conditioner is here to give your hair the moisture it craves, according to Jennifer herself.

It leaves her locks "soft, shiny and full of life" and isn’t that the vibe we’re all going for? Formulated with super grains, pea peptides, a superfruit complex and LolaVie’s signature B-Pro3 bond technology, it’s everything your hair deserves and more.

You may not know what Jennifer actually smells like … but it's probably a lot like her Solstice Bloom Eau de Parfum. This intimate and invigorating scent is perfect for both day and night.

For those that love woody floral scents, this perfume brings warmth with its notes of gardenia and jasmine petals as well as golden sand accord and sheer white musk. Plus, its sleek and simple bottle will look perfect no matter where you display it.

If you already love Jennifer’s signature scent, then expand your collection with the Solstice Bloom Fragrance Mist.

This gentle mist can be sprayed all-over for full body coverage and is ideal for those wanting a fresh and subtle fragrance. Plus, it’s packaged in a convenient size for easy application at home or on the go.

This Friends Classic Logo T-Shirt is an absolute necessity for any fan. Featuring the show’s iconic logo, you can wear your fandom loud and proud.

And what better way to celebrate Jennifer’s birthday? Available in a variety of colors and sizes, there’s sure to be a combo that’ll fit right in with your wardrobe.

Could this Friends Tote be any cuter?? Featuring iconic images from the show’s ten seasons, including Rachel’s memorable peephole frame, you’ll be reminded of all your favorite episodes.

Plus, it’s spacious enough for all of your belongings, including your laptop, headphones, water bottle … and everything else you need on the go!

Go back to where it all began with this Central Perk Mug. While you may not actually be sipping lattes with the whole gang, you can certainly feel like you are!

Emblazoned with the coffee shop's recognizable logo, this subtle nod to your favorite series is a fun way to pay tribute to Jennifer on her bday.

