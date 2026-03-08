Empowering Shirts for International Women's Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

International Women's Day isn't the time to be subtle. It's for celebrating strength, resilience, and all the iconic women who've been breaking barriers for decades.

It's the time to show up, speak out … and wear your heart on your sleeve. That's why we've rounded up empowering tees that let everyone know exactly how you feel.

From quotes by Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Maya Angelou, these t-shirts are here to make a statement and start conversations.

Stomp out patriarchal oppression in this Future Is Female T-Shirt. Dating back to the 1970s, this powerful phrase signals a shift to a more equal, inclusive and collaborative society.

Whether you’re supporting your fav female politician, protesting for equal rights or just spending some extra time with your mom, this tee says it all on International Women’s Day.

There’s no better time to remember the power of your voice than on International Women’s Day.

This Ruth Bader Ginsburg T-Shirt features the famed quote, “Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes,” originally shared by activist Maggie Kuhn and popularized by RBG.

Wear this tee in their memory … and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Share RBG’s powerful advice to young women with this Ruth Bader Ginsburg Illustration T-Shirt that features her quote, “Fight for the things that you care about,” from a 2015 speech at Harvard’s Radcliffe Institute.

This colorful tee also includes a poignant portrait of the late Supreme Court Justice … and is sure to be a conversation starter no matter where you go.

Celebrate International Women’s Day by standing up for what you believe in while wearing this Desmond Tutu Human Rights Tee.

It features one of the human rights activist’s most famous quotes: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

It’ll give you the perfect opportunity to share your beliefs with the people around you.

Has a tee ever been more true? This Empowered Women Empower The World T-Shirt speaks volumes … and shows exactly who you are.

In the age of being a girl’s girl, this is exactly what you need to be wearing on International Women’s Day.

Share an important lesson with everyone around you with this Strong Women Stand Up T-Shirt. Based on a quote from Maya Angelou, this tee reads, “A strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for others.” If you live by these words, you’re sure to inspire someone else to do the same.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!