Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals on Electronics

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After all that spring cleaning … you deserve to treat yourself (and your home) to a few much needed upgrades.

If your TV is straight out of 2009 or your vacuum sounds like it's fighting for its life, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is calling your name.

With major markdowns on electronics and home goods, you'll save big bucks on the things you really need that you'll own for years to come.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: ELECTRONICS ON SALE

If you’re in search of a heavy duty vacuum to clean up after your pets, the Bissell CleanView XR Pet 300W will do the trick.

If you’ve got a pup that’s constantly making stains with dirty paws or another four-legged friend that’s shedding up a storm, this cordless vac has got your back.

With three powerful cleaning modes, it’ll clean up pet hair, dirt, and dust allergens on hard floors, stairs, carpet and upholstery … all without being plugged in.

If you haven’t invested in an air fryer yet, now’s the time to totally change your cooking game.

With the BUYDEEM 8-in-1 Air Fryer you can whip up meals in an instant. With eight different cooking functions … from fries to veggies or steak … it covers all your kitchen needs. With 360° heat circulation and advanced carbon heating elements, your meals will be healthier than ever, all without sacrificing taste.

Get the music going without completely tuning the world out. These Bose Ultra Open Earbuds allow you to stay aware of your surroundings on a run or while riding the subway.

At a major discount right now, these earbuds will provide you with high-quality, private sound while still being able to hear what’s going on around you.

Featuring metallic detailing, just hook them around the back of your ear and you’ll look stylish … while also getting a comfortable, secure fit.

This small but mighty cleaning machine is made for all of your toughest messes and stains.

Whether you’ve got dirty footprints on your new carpet or a wine stain on the couch, this machine’s powerful suction and scrubbing power will get the job done.

Coffee lovers, start the morning right for the whole family with a fresh pot brewed in your Braun MultiServe Plus.

This 10 cup drip coffee maker allows you to choose your ideal brewing size from seven different options, including a pod-free single cup, direct serve into a travel mug or even a full carafe … all without sacrificing taste.

And with exclusive heating technology, you can get a full pot of hot coffee in under 8 minutes.

Turn your television into a work of art with the SAMSUNG The Frame Series 65-Inch TV. Not only does this Samsung device provide an excellent viewing experience with QLED 4K but it also looks stunning on your wall. With Art Mode, you can display any work of art, whether it’s from your own digital personal collection or part of Samsung’s extensive collection. The TV’s canvas-like matte finish will reduce glare and the Slim-Fit Wall Mount will have it looking like a real piece of art, hanging flush against the wall.

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