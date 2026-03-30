Nike Deals: Amazon Big Spring Sale

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If your workout wardrobe looks like you should basically be sponsored by Nike, then get hyped for Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Score major deals on all your favorite gear, from running sneakers to training 'fits. Don't miss out though because the sale only lasts a few days.

So what are you waiting for? Just do it … or should we say, just buy it!

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: NIKE ON SALE

MEN

The Nike Air Max Torch 4 is a blast from the past.

Inspired by Nike running shoes from the late '90s, these sneakers bring an edgy look to any outfit.

The open-hole mesh keeps it light and breathable while Nike Air cushioning in the heel provides lasting comfort. Plus, the leather overlays and rubber waffle outsole add durability to its heritage style.

Score a major deal on your next training shoes with the Nike Air Monarch IV.

These lightweight sneakers are made for the gym and will keep you moving in comfort thanks to Nike Air cushioning and a full-length encapsulated Air-Sole unit. The durable leather outer adds both support and style, giving it that classic Nike look.

Looking for everyday comfort? The Nike Initiator has got your back … and feet.

You can put in miles in these supportive sneaks thanks to its cushioned design that helps you hit your stride with confidence. The supportive overlays help center your foot in the shoe while the soft lining enhances comfort and the foam midsole delivers a soft, cushioned ride.

Just do it with this classic Nike Logo T-Shirt. You can’t go wrong with the brand’s iconic design, perfect for hitting the gym or running errands.

Crafted from 100% cotton, it’s breathable and comfortable, no matter what you’re doing. It’s available in a variety of bold colors and neutrals, making it an easy add to your wardrobe.

The Nike Victori One Slides are about to become your go-to shoe this summer. Whether you’re hitting the beach, heading to the pool or just hanging at home, these slides are a must-have slide for everyday activities.

With a wider strap than earlier models and softer foam than ever before, you can enjoy endless comfort for your feet.

WOMEN

The Nike Waffle Debut is a modern take on an old favorite. Inspired by the Nike Daybreak, these everyday sneakers are crafted from suede and nylon as a nod to vintage materials … but now have a wedge midsole to give you an extra lift.

Designed with complementary colours in mind, these shoes are all about style, comfort and that iconic Waffle outsole.

Need a little extra boost? With an added platform, the Nike Court Legacy Lift is a new spin on a classic shoe and is sure to elevate your style.

This easy-to-wear design has the same fit that fans have come to love, with a padded heel and plush tongue for that super soft feeling.

They’re perfect for everyday wear and will keep you comfy from morning errands all the way to dinner with the girls.

Whether you’re hitting the gym on a chilly morning or are just going for that sporty look, this Nike Club Fleece Logo Pullover Hoodie is the perfect versatile addition to your closet.

This cozy hoodie will keep you toasty wherever you go … and will match with basically any workout bottoms you already own.

Pair your hoodie with these matching Nike Club Fleece Mid-Rise Shorts. These best-selling shorts have a relaxed fit and are designed with a supersoft feel that makes it easy to stay comfortable.

With a brushed interior for added warmth and softness, it’s an ideal layer for colder temperatures, especially for early morning sessions at the gym or when you’re getting in an evening run as the temperature drops.

Plus, it’s got pockets for quick storage of keys, phone and other necessities.

The Nike Gamma Force is a must-have in your sneaker collection … and you can save big on this best-selling style right now. Offering both comfort and versatility, these kicks are rooted in heritage basketball culture and pay homage to vintage sports style. Designed with leather, suede and mesh layers as well as a subtle platform, these sneaks add a durable and dimensional look to any outfit.

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