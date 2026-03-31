Big Spring Sale: Luggage Deals

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

With summer vacations right around the corner, don't wait until the last minute to figure out that your old luggage got a little too roughed up by baggage handlers at the airport during your last trip.

With Amazon's Big Spring Sale in full swing you can score sky high savings on top-of-the-line luggage.

Now's the time to upgrade your suitcases because you'll save big, whether you're a chronic overpacker or always opt for a carry-on. Your future self will thank you.

This extremely lightweight and durable suitcase has generous capacity and is complete with elastic straps, a divider, and pockets, making packing a breeze.

And with four multidirectional spinning wheels, you’ll be gliding through the airport from check-in all the way to your seat.

Extended trip? Family vacation? Overpacking extraordinaire? The Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Larger Spinner has got your back.

This 28” piece of luggage maximizes your packing power with a spacious interior and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips.

And with oversized dual spinners that go in any direction, getting through the airport has never been easier. Plus, your belongings are guaranteed to stay secure with the built-in TSA-approved combination lock, no keys needed.

Give your entire luggage collection an upgrade with the Amazon Basics 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set.

This all-in-one set includes three different sized suitcases to suit all of your travel needs: a carry-on, a medium checked, and a large checked bag.

And thanks to their extra-thick and scratch-resistant outer shell, these heavy duty suitcases will stand the test of time, no matter how many times they’re thrown around.

This 30” suitcase is perfect for extended trips and chronic overpackers … or anyone who just takes home a lot of souvenirs.

With an expandable zip that allows for up to 15% extra packing capacity, you’ll be able to bring it all … from that puffer coat you just might need to those boots you know match all of your outfits.

If you’re not leaving home for long, this is where the Amazon Basics Hardside Carry-On Luggage comes in handy. Skip the hassle of checking luggage and just bring along this 21” expandable, rolling suitcase. With an interior divider, three zippered pockets and a zip that allows for up to 25% more space, you’ll be organized and ready for anything that comes your way while you’re on the go.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!