Simple Beauty Products to Aid Your Spring Glow-Up

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

New season, new you. After hibernating all winter, spring is the time for a fresh start.

Ditch the sweats and puffer coats and give yourself the glow up you deserve.

But you don't have to drop your entire paycheck on bougie skincare and expensive treatments. Instead, refresh your routine with these budget friendly upgrades, from affordable teeth whitening kits to hair oils that'll make your luscious locks shine.

The best part? Every single pick is under $50, so you can glow up without going broke.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET:

The quickest way to glow up? Flashing your smile, of course. You might as well brighten your pearly whites while you’re at it and with the Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects kit, you’ll be smiling like a star.

Achieve 19 levels of whiter teeth with this budget-friendly kit that uses the same whitening ingredient that dentists do. Plus, it’s enamel safe and is highly effective … leaving you with whiter teeth in just a few weeks!

If you haven’t had the time to lounge in the sun and work on your tan yet, these St.Tropez Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops are about to become your new BFF.

Give your complexion a sun-kissed shimmer with this multi-tasking supercharged concentrate. These 5-in-one drops work to reduce redness, plump, protect and smooth fine lines … all while using the latest in superior tanning technology to give you that just-returned-from-vacation glow.

Hair looking dull? The Olaplex Nº.7 Bonding Oil will bring your locks back to life.

This highly concentrated, weightless styling hair oil was made for you, no matter what your hair type.

Just add a few drops to wet or dry hair in order to boost shine and softness instantly, reduce breakage and control frizz and flyaways for a sleek, healthy-looking mane.

Not sure where to begin to achieve the glass skin of your dreams? Start with this Anua Glass Skin Essential Set.

This hand-picked collection of bestsellers includes the brand’s Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam and Niacinamide 10%+ TXA 4% Dark Spot Serum.

Use these in a three-step routine for visibly radiant, luminous skin.

Need results fast? The Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping Mask is here for your overnight transformation, meticulously crafted to care for and protect your skin’s elasticity while you sleep.

Featuring a collagen wrapping film, this mask is designed to work its magic while you catch some Zs, offering 8 hours of triple care ... ensuring elasticity, hydration, and a radiant glow throughout the night.

You’ll wake up feeling refreshed and revitalized with visibly firmer, smoother and more radiant-looking skin.

Easily upgrade your makeup routine with these ALICE Wispy Lash Clusters. If you aren’t ready to go all-in on lash extensions, these are a great place to start.

Lightweight and silky soft, these lashes are designed to enhance your natural features with ease while adding volume and length. And with a variety of lash sizes in each kit, you can customize your look however you’re most comfortable.

If you don’t have time or budget to hit the nail salon, these Chillhouse Chill Tips Press Ons are the perfect way to instantly give your nails a glow up. No matter what your style, there’s sure to be a set that was made for you …. from sea siren green to checkered red and shimmering silver. They’re easy and quick to apply, and are designed to last for over a week.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!