Big Deals on Tech at Amazon

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Sometimes the best tech upgrades in life aren't the most expensive. Forget spending thousands on new devices for your home and instead, shop smarter.

We've rounded up Amazon's best deals on tech items … and they're almost too good to be true. From sound bars that'll turn your living room into a cinema and bluetooth speakers you'll want to bring wherever you go, these prices can't be beat.

These deals might feel illegal … but we promise they're for real.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET:

New TV not in budget? Save big by investing in this Magcubic Mini Smart Projector.

This portable and easy-to-use device can project stunning images in 1080p resolution with 4K support … meaning you get clear details and vivid colors no matter what you’re watching.

And with easy access to all of your favorite apps, there's no need to connect to a computer or a TV stick. Just sit back and start binge watching.

The Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker provides unbelievable sound at an unbeatable price. Bring this speaker with you for on-the-go tunes, from the beach to a dinner party.

With huge stereo and enhanced bass, this device delivers vibrant audio … and has up to 24 hours of non-stop playtime. And with IPX7 waterproof protection, you'll be safeguarded against accidental splashes, wet weather and mud.

Turn your room into a mesmerizing oasis with the ​​Rossetta Dual Lens Galaxy Projector!

This galaxy projector can cast dazzling waves of aurora lighting across any room in your home. With 58 lighting effects, from a star projector to color-changing aurora light, you’ll always have a lighting backdrop to fit your mood.

Plus, it comes equipped with 15 white noise tracks and a built-in bluetooth speaker to further create a calming environment.

Get big sound without breaking the bank. The Unisyomyo Smart TV Sound Bar is designed to take your viewing experience to the next level with richer details, from soft whispers to deep thunder and resonant roars.

Transform your TV’s flat audio into vivid sound and say goodbye to muffled dialogue … all for a fraction of the cost of other sound bars.

Have charger, will travel. Never worry about a dead phone battery again with the Anker MagGo Power Bank.

This portable device is a must-have for long afternoons at the beach, travel days or even music festivals.

It can wirelessly charge your phone in just minutes, bringing an iPhone 15 from 0 to 50% in just 44 minutes. Plus, it can be propped up with the built-in stand so you can still use it as it charges.

If other portable chargers have been too bulky for you, this Baseus PicoGo Ultra Slim Magnetic Power Bank is the perfect solution.

Simply use the magnet to attach it to the back of your phone and let it do its thing. And even though it’s incredibly slim and feather-light, it still packs a powerful 10,000mAh battery.

Quick charge your phone in record time, allowing you to keep moving and not worry about a dead battery.

Say goodbye to all the messy cords on your desk and say hello to the UEQ 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. This desktop magnetic wireless charger is capable of powering your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time. Achieve a full charge on all of your devices in less than three hours, making it super easy to grab-and-go with all your necessities when you’re heading out the door.

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