Weekend Camping Trip Essentials on Amazon

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Fresh air, good food, and that out of office email you sent out on Friday afternoon.

There's nothing like a weekend camping trip to completely reset and provide a much needed break from your usual routine. But nothing ruins an outdoor excursion faster than realizing you forgot something important.

Set yourself up for success with all the essentials that'll keep things running smoothly … from a brand new grill to a cooler that actually keeps your drinks chilled. Now all you need is a tent … and maybe some extra bug spray.

Want to start the weekend off right? Leave it to the Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill for all your grilling needs.

The push-button ignition and sturdy quick-fold legs make for an easy set up when you're on the go.

Not to mention the improved burner technology and integrated thermometer that add more precise temperature control when cooking … meaning you don’t have to worry about burning your meal at the cookout.

Gone are the days of being uncomfortable while you’re sitting around the campfire. Sink into one of these ALPHA CAMP Heavy Duty Camping Chairs, crafted with an ergonomic design and extra padding to completely support your neck and back.

Plus, it’s also equipped with a cup holder, side pocket and cooler bag to hold all of your essentials. And when you’re ready to head home, it folds up into a compact storage bag.

What would a weekend trip be without cracking open a couple of cold ones?

Keep your drinks chilled all day long with the YETI Tundra 45 Cooler. This durable hard shell cooler can hold up to 26 cans at a time, plus ice.

Thanks to its PermaFrost insulation, it’s guaranteed to maintain its ice-cold temperature, even in sweltering conditions. The YETI is built to last through all of your rugged adventures and is virtually indestructible, no matter where you decide to take it.

Keep the vibes going all weekend long with the Turtlebox Original Gen 3. Built to endure the toughest environments, this waterproof speaker is 100% drop, crush, and dust-proof … meaning it can withstand anything you throw at it.

Whether you’re knee-deep in water while fly fishing or kicking it on the beach, this speaker will still be blasting your favorite tunes. And it’s ready to go with three days of continuous playtime so it’ll last from the moment you arrive at the campsite to the time you’re packing up.

You’ll never be ill-prepared thanks to the Leatherman Rebar Multi-Tool. Containing 17 different tools in 1, this compact and lightweight gadget is made for just about any task around the campsite. Made with 100% stainless steel and removable hard-wire cutters, this is a total necessity for every adventure.

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