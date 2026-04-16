Learn to Date Yourself Essentials

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Spring is officially here. The sun is shining, the weather's perfect … not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket.

If you're looking to plan the ultimate weekend, you don't need to book a trip or gather a group of friends.

Treat yourself to a staycation with all of your favorite things -- a matcha made at home, a leisurely walk outdoors, a trip to the beach. You don't need much for your dream day but we've rounded up all the essentials that will take your weekend to the next level. You deserve it.

Start your morning right with a matcha pick-me-up. Skip the line at the local shop and master the art of a perfect matcha latte.

With this Matcha 5-Piece Set, you’ll have everything you need to get started … from a bamboo whisk to a stainless steel sifter and a matcha bowl. It’s perfect for beginners and matcha making pros alike.

Plus, get your milk exactly how you like it with this K-Brands Corded Electric Milk Frother (above).

And just because you’re whipping up your favorite drink at home doesn’t mean you have to skip the aesthetic cups!

This Glass Tumbler Set (above) is great for iced drinks and comes ready to go with wooden lids and glass straws.

Get dressed up and treat yourself to a solo date on your best weekend ever.

Whether you hit up your favorite restaurant for a delicious meal or stop by a museum for a little culture, you’ll look great in this CIDER Floral Summer Midi Dress.

Featuring a smocked bodice, it’s a dress that’ll look good on everyone thanks to its comfortable and flattering fit.

Round out the look with these DREAM PAIRS Foldable Ballet Flats (above), available in so many different colors.

While you're at it, use this TOPDesign Canvas Tote Bag (above) to carry all your belongings.

With plenty of space for your necessities, it’s also the perfect blank slate to decorate with patches and bag charms.

What’s a weekend without a little workout? Get in some steps with a walk around the block (or around the mall).

Lace up these New Balance 608 V5 Sneakers (above) so you’re comfortable every step of the way. Featuring a breathable super-soft cushioning and a durable rubber outsole, your feet will get the support they need.

While you’re out, don’t forget to bring something for the moments it gets a little chilly, like this Chunky Oversized Sweater (above).

And this Owala 24 oz FreeSip Water Bottle (above) is sure to come in handy too, making both a fashion statement and ensuring that you stay hydrated.

End your day by hitting your favorite outdoors spot for a little peace and quiet.

Whether you stop by the park to finish up the latest addition to your reading list or bring a picnic to the beach, you’re guaranteed to close out your weekend on a high note.

Be sure to bring along this Gingham Extra Large Picnic Blanket (above) that'll bring an elevated and classic vibe to your al fresco dining experience.

To keep that aesthetic going you'll want this Wicker Picnic Basket (above) to hold all of your snacks.

And don't forget to wear something cozy, like this Loose Fit Linen Button Down (below).

Then you can create a seamless look by tossing on a pair of sunnies, like these Ray-Ban Classic Aviators (below), in your tote.

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